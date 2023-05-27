The gray day prevailing this Saturday in practically the entire territory of the Region of Murcia, after the rain of the first hours, and with a sun that barely shone through the clouds in the central hours, contributed more than ever to make the day of electoral reflection a moment for scrutiny. In the case of citizens to give some thought to the direction of their vote, and as regards the candidates and members of the parties to speculate more if possible about what will happen in the elections. Of course, all the political leaders did not miss the opportunity to relax, as well as to enjoy family and friends. At last.

The candidate of the Popular Party, Fernando López Miras, took advantage of Saturday to carry out “many normal things that I usually do and that I have not been able to do for fifteen days due to the campaign,” he assured the day before the elections before the media. . In fact, he used the day, without political acts or institutional agenda as president of the Autonomous Community, for a morning walk through the countryside with his dog ‘Pepe’, of the Pachón Navarro breed, although he clarifies that “I likes to call him Murcian pachón ». A few moments in which the animal enjoys the freedom of going without a collar, “because it is quite rebellious,” acknowledges the popular diligence.

The popular candidate, Fernando López Miras, walks with his dog this Saturday.



PP







household needs



He had also scheduled an appointment to eat with some friends, as well as in the afternoon to make some necessary purchases “that I have not been able to do and that I already need,” López Miras admitted.

And it is that there are unavoidable tasks of domestic life that must be faced and cannot be postponed any longer, no matter how much the obligations and demands of political responsibility have conditioned availability.



The socialist candidate, José Vélez, walks with his family along the river in Calasparra.



Vicente Vicens / AGM







As regards the PSOE candidate, Pepe Vélez, he chose to also enjoy the rest in a calm way, accompanied by his family in his town of Calasparra. Thus, they approached together at mid-morning to the sanctuary of the Virgen de la Esperanza, before later going to eat. Likewise, the socialist leader took the opportunity to meet and talk with some friends after these two intense weeks of campaigning ahead of the appointment with the polls. Although, without a doubt, his home became the best refuge to enjoy his family with peace of mind before the big date.

Because it is already known that focusing the mind on lighter matters, chatting in a relaxed way, listening to music, disconnecting with a good series, practicing sports, reading a book, all of them are necessary and very healthy activities.

The president of Vox and candidate for the presidency of the Community, José Ángel Antelo, prioritized, in the same way, the Saturday day, to be with his wife and their two children who, aged 6 and 2, precisely require a lot of attention and care. Something that during these past days has been impossible in the face of an agenda full of events. At his house in the Altorreal urbanization of Molina, he also received visits and, above all, phone calls and messages of support from many friends.



The Vox candidate, José Ángel Antelo, is photographed with his family, this Saturday, during a walk.



JAA







María Marín, head of the Podemos list for the Regional Assembly, also took the day calmly. So she spent the morning, and she will also spend the afternoon, with her family, thus savoring some special moments that she has had to do without so many times during the campaign. She, too, did not miss out on the tranquility of the weekend to take a walk around the port of Cartagena.



The candidate of Podemos-IU-V-Alianza Verde, María Marín, walks through the Port of Cartagena.



JM Rodriguez







In the case of the Ciudadanos candidate, María José Ros, she wanted to take a walk in the Mota del Río area, in Murcia, accompanied by her husband. In addition, she attended the sporting event of the promotion phase to the First National volleyball in the men’s category in which Club Voley Murcia participates.

release tension



Some activities to free the mind after so many moments of tension, such as the decision to leave even the kitchen parked and opt yesterday to buy a roast chicken to eat. A good alternative to avoid getting more entangled between the stoves and to be able to rest a bit. The establishment chosen was Pollos Pedro on Calle Carmen.



The Cs candidate, María José Ros, when leaving to buy roast chickens this Saturday.



Nacho Garcia / AGM







Meanwhile, Helena Vidal, number one of Más Región, remained during the morning at the headquarters of the formation in Murcia with the proxies in order to prepare the follow-up of the votes. Of course, then came the real moment to disconnect from her, and she did it by going out to eat with her family – whom she has not been able to enjoy as much as she would have wanted during the campaign. And she did the same with her dog, to which she had also been unable to give all the attention she wanted for a long time. Then, in the afternoon, she assured that she will try to relax by watching a series before going to the movies to see ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’.

Finally, the candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC Region), Esther Guzmán, dedicated Saturday morning to her family, particularly her three daughters. In addition, she had already planned a visit from friends at her home in La Aljorra. Although, the great challenge was to enjoy the tranquility. During this afternoon she plans to go jogging for a while in the afternoon with her fellow Manzanicos club with whom she shares hobbies and activities. All this after an intense campaign in which her party has recorded the great desire of the people of Cartagena to have representation for the first time in the Assembly.