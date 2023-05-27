Latvia | Latvia forces Russians to study in Latvia under the threat of deportation

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, tens of thousands of residents of the Baltic countries chose Russian citizenship. Latvia now requires them to pass a Latvian language test or move to Russia.

By the thousands Russian citizens have a Latvian language test ahead of them in the summer, if they want to secure their permanent right of residence in Latvia.

The Latvian public broadcasting company is expected to participate in the tests LSM, about 9,000 mostly Russian citizens who are obliged by the new law to prove their basic knowledge of Latvian. They have been given June to register for the tests. Otherwise, they face deportation in the fall.

Many Latvians feel that the position of the Russian language is too dominant. In the capital, Riga, you can’t always get along with the country’s official language, Latvian. In the everyday life of the city, Russian is included alongside Latvian, in the same way as in Tallinn alongside Estonian.

Between April and May, nearly 5,000 Russian citizens who have lived in Latvia for years took the Latvian elementary level A2 test as required by the new law. Mastering the basics means getting by with everyday things, such as shopping and filling out simple forms in Latvian.

The stumbling block of many was the lack of writing skills. Half of them failed, and a retest awaits them in the fall. National Education Center of Latvia Visc reported the test results in May.

Immigration Act according to the advocates, during Latvia’s more than thirty independent years, Russians have had enough time to study the country’s official language.

Latvian journalist interviewed by HS on Friday Inga Springe told that he agreed in principle, but that the six months given at the beginning to complete the test was too short a time for him.

“The politicians wanted the Russians to leave the country,” he said.

The language issue heats up emotions. Springe said he received a lot of hate mail for criticizing the law. Springe works for investigative journalism online magazine Re:Baltica.

Many Russian citizens have lived in Latvia since the Soviet occupation and may no longer have ties to Russia.

Throughout the spring, the Latvian press has been telling about those who have lived in the country for decades and are undergoing tests. Broadcasting company LSM interviewed people in Russian-dominated Daugavpils at the beginning of May.

“I have lived in Latvia for 47 years. I need to pass A2 level but I can’t. I pay taxes to the state,” said a woman working as a hospital assistant.

The Latvian citizen who took his 68-year-old mother to the test criticized the language requirement.

“The process ruined my mother’s health. This is bullying people.”

If Latvia really started deportations, stories of tragic human fates would spread around the world. Latvia’s international status could not withstand the deportation of even a hundred pensioners, says Springe.

in Latvia about 30,000 Russian citizens live permanently. It is significantly less than in Estonia, where there are 80,000 Russian citizens permanently.

Estonia also requires those coming from outside the EU to pass a language test for a permanent residence permit. The requirement does not apply to those who immigrated to the country before the collapse of the Soviet Union, as is the case now in Latvia.

About a third of Latvia’s population of 1.8 million people speak Russian, and about a quarter of Estonia’s 1.3 million population. Tens of thousands live a completely Russian-speaking everyday life, as they have since the days of the Soviet occupation.

This has started to be perceived as a security threat, especially as a result of Russia’s major attack against Ukraine.

Estonian lesson in the first grade of a Russian-speaking school in Maardu, Estonia. The picture was taken in February.

Latvia and Estonia have both taken drastic measures to improve young people’s language skills and initiated radical school reforms.

Bilingual schools in Latvia must switch to teaching entirely in Latvian by 2025. Estonia follows Latvia’s model and aims to change the language of instruction in Russian schools to fully Estonian by 2030.