Friday, December 30, 2022
This is how Pelé’s children announced his death to the world: “We love you”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in Sports
The world says goodbye to King PeléThe football legend’s funeral will be on Tuesday.

His daughter Kely Nascimento was in charge of breaking the news of the death of the ‘King’ of football.

This Thursday, December 29, the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento was announced ‘pele’ in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The soccer star fought against colon cancer that was detected in September 2021.

The three times winner of the world was iHe was admitted at the end of November to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospitalin Brazil, for a medical examination, but the doctors who treated him indicated that the chemotherapy had not been effective.

On December 27, it was reported that ‘Pelé’ had been transferred to the palliative care unit, where his close relatives arrived to share his last moments.

With a message through her Twitter account The demise of ‘The King’ was announced.

“Inspiration and love marked the path of Rey Pelé, who passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Through her Instagram account, her daughter Kely Nascimento shared the last message for her father:

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” he said, accompanying a photograph in which Pelé’s hands appear, taken by all his relatives present at the hospital.

Pelé: media from around the world react to the death of the Brazilian star

Farewell to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world

How many children did Pelé have and who are they?

Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS

