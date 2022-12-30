This is how Pelé’s children announced his death to the world: “We love you”

This Thursday, December 29, the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento was announced ‘pele’ in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The soccer star fought against colon cancer that was detected in September 2021.

The three times winner of the world was iHe was admitted at the end of November to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospitalin Brazil, for a medical examination, but the doctors who treated him indicated that the chemotherapy had not been effective.

On December 27, it was reported that ‘Pelé’ had been transferred to the palliative care unit, where his close relatives arrived to share his last moments.

With a message through her Twitter account The demise of ‘The King’ was announced.

“Inspiration and love marked the path of Rey Pelé, who passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Inspiration and love will mark the day of Rei Pelé, who passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pele (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Through her Instagram account, her daughter Kely Nascimento shared the last message for her father:

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” he said, accompanying a photograph in which Pelé’s hands appear, taken by all his relatives present at the hospital.

Through her Instagram account, Kely Nascimento said goodbye to her father. See also Leonardo Castro, Pereira's goal man to challenge Santa Fe Photo: Instagram: @iamkelynascimento

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS