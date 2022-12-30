This is how Pelé’s children announced his death to the world: “We love you”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
His daughter Kely Nascimento was in charge of breaking the news of the death of the ‘King’ of football.
December 30, 2022, 08:43 A.M.
This Thursday, December 29, the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento was announced ‘pele’ in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The soccer star fought against colon cancer that was detected in September 2021.
The three times winner of the world was iHe was admitted at the end of November to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospitalin Brazil, for a medical examination, but the doctors who treated him indicated that the chemotherapy had not been effective.
On December 27, it was reported that ‘Pelé’ had been transferred to the palliative care unit, where his close relatives arrived to share his last moments.
(Also: Pelé: How many goals did he score during his football career?)
With a message through her Twitter account The demise of ‘The King’ was announced.
“Inspiration and love marked the path of Rey Pelé, who passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”
Inspiration and love will mark the day of Rei Pelé, who passed away today.
Love, love and love, forever.
.
Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.
Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i
— Pele (@Pele) December 29, 2022
Through her Instagram account, her daughter Kely Nascimento shared the last message for her father:
“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” he said, accompanying a photograph in which Pelé’s hands appear, taken by all his relatives present at the hospital.
(Keep reading: Pelé: Santos pays tribute to him and his son Edinho arrives at the hospital)
More news:
Pelé: media from around the world react to the death of the Brazilian star
Farewell to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world
How many children did Pelé have and who are they?
Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS
December 30, 2022, 08:43 A.M.
