Aurora Ramazzotti speaks openly about her pregnancy and does so on social networks such as Instagram where she publishes stories in which she recounts her experience. Michelle Hunziker’s daughter is about to enter the eighth month of pregnancy and the fear of giving birth begins to make itself felt: “I c ** or under calculate”, she began ironically on her social profile.

Aurora Ramazzotti has decided to spend a few days relaxing with her Goffredo Cerza. And, to do it in the best possible way, you have chosen the new QC Terme facility in Bormio. But the two are not alone in celebrating New Year’s Eve in the snow. With them is their historic friend and former gieffino Tommaso Zorzi, with whom the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti spent the morning in the gym between one lift of weights and another.

Moment of relaxation after training, Aurora asked her followers to ask her a few questions to chat a bit together. A user asked her if she had begun to feel a little afraid of the birth that will take place soon: “Mi c**o below calculates”, wrote the influencer accompanying a shot that portrays her in the elevator with the ‘bathrobe and a nice grimace that expresses all his fear and anxiety.