América continues to seek to incorporate new elements into its squad to face the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Águilas have set their sights on Paul Arriola, a Mexican-American footballer who plays as a right winger. This is one of the positions from which the azulcremas most suffer. Arriola, 26, already has experience in Liga MX as he played with both Dorados de Sinaloa and Xolos de Tijuana.
In his time in Mexican soccer and Major League Soccer (MLS), Arriola has stood out for being a vertical player, with speed, although his Achilles heel is the last touch. This is one of the areas in which the Mexican-American player still has room for improvement. Arriola is a good option for América because he will not occupy a foreign position, he knows the league and that this is one of the positions that the club has to strengthen yes or yes.
Arriola is characterized by his good punch from outside the area. In Mexico he did not have an outstanding step with either Xolos or Dorados, but during his time in the American league, the winger managed 20 goals and 15 assists in 89 games. That is to say, in the MLS he gave the growth spurt and established himself as a top player. He is regularly summoned by Gregg Berhalter to the United States National Team.
He had a brief spell with Swansea City, but only made three appearances for the English Championship side. His best performance has been found at DC United, a team with which he has played almost 100 games. With Xolos de Tijuana he played a total of 116 games and scored 16 goals.
