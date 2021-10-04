During this trip, Norway will also review the various sectors concerned with the seas and oceans, and the latest research and solutions in this field. The trip relies on simple and innovative lighting installations, physical exhibitions and impressive interactive experiences.



recyclable

The pavilion bears the motto “Norway, the leading maritime nation”. Through its participation in this global exhibition, Norway aims to strengthen its position as a leading maritime country, offering the global audience a wide range of sustainable solutions and technologies.

The Norwegian Pavilion was designed by 3 companies: “Rentala Eggertsson”, “Expomobilia” and “Five Curents”, and the percentage of recycling and use of the building is up to 80 percent.

The official website of the Norway Pavilion at the Expo provided a 360-degree video, where users can take a tour of the pavilion and see the features of the interactive deep sea journey.