As Roma, the two employees in the office and the guilty baby footballer protected by the club

New details emerge about the story of hot videos which led to the dismissal of a employee of theAs Roma, the victim of this whole story. In addition to the woman who worked in the Giallorossi club for almost ten years, in fact, it was his partner was also kicked outwhich appeared in that intimate film that was subtracted from the employee's mobile phone from a Primavera footballer. The young player – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – would have admitted of having stolen the video with the intimate images of two company employees in Vito Scala's office, great friend and former athletic trainer of Francesco Totti as well as manager of the Trigoria club. The “confession” – according to what Il Fatto reports – dates back to 4 October last, when the video had been circulating among footballers for days, employees and managers of the company. In addition to Scala they were present three other members of the club.

The player reportedly said through tears that he had done it lend the cell phone from the girl captured in the video: it is not clear whether he already knew what to look for or found it by chance. What is certain is the dismissal of the victim with the motivation of “environmental incompatibility“. Silence from the company on the matter and, as far as Il Fatto understands, no disciplinary action would have been taken towards the soccer player della Primavera who admitted to having released the video and therefore confessed to a crime to the detriment of employees that the company had the obligation to protect. There is only informal chatter circulating that would justify the club's actions. Meanwhile the case also extends to politicsAlleanza Verdi Sinistra, through the deputy Elisabetta Piccolotti, announces a parliamentary question on the matter.