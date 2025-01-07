Custard apple on your dishes: how to get more out of this winter fruit loaded with properties

There are several fruits and vegetables that come to mind when we think of foods that are interesting from a nutritional point of view. But there is one fruit in particular that, unjustifiably, we don’t usually think about: the custard apple. What actually is this fruit and how is it different from others?

Nine things to keep in mind to avoid poisoning when preparing Christmas meals

Within the large family of exotic fruits with important nutritional properties such as lychee, cherimoya is a very particular fruit. We are looking at a fruit with a special appearance, heart-shaped and similar in size to a grapefruit, with a greenish skin in which impressions of small overlapping oval flower petals appear, reminiscent of the skin of a reptile; a white interior with a fleshy, soft texture and a sweet flavor, and with small black seeds that we will have to be careful with, whose flavor is reminiscent of a mixture of pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Native to tropical America, the Peruvian Andes and the mountains of Ecuador, this fruit is very complete and delicate at the same time. And it also stands out for having numerous nutritional benefits for our body, especially during these winter months, which is when this fruit is at its maximum splendor.

Nutritional properties of the discreet cherimoya

What is it about cherimoya that is so special? When we talk about the nutritional properties Of this fruit we must highlight that, compared to other fruits, the cherimoya stands out for its carbohydrate content, made up mainly of simple sugars such as fructose, glucose and sucrose, which means that we are faced with a good source of energy: It is estimated that a cherimoya of about 200 grams provides just over 170 calories.

Although we are possibly facing a fruit with a higher caloric content than others, it cannot be considered a caloric food. Thanks to this contribution of glucose and fructose we are faced with a fruit that is easy to digest, a benefit especially for those people who have poor fructose absorption.

But the benefits don’t end there. Custard apple is also a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and helps in the formation of collagen, bones and teeth. This presence also intervenes in the formation of iron in foods.

It is also rich in fiber, which helps improve intestinal transit and multiple alterations and makes it a very satiating fruit. In addition, it contains small amounts of B vitamins such as B1, B2 and B3, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron and phosphorus. The latter helps us with bone and dental formation and benefits our brain by helping our neurons to communicate with each other.

Custard apple is also an interesting source of potassium, an essential mineral for the transmission and generation of nerve impulses and for muscle activity, as well as to help relax blood vessels and, consequently, reduce blood pressure. Potassium also helps regulate electrolytes and cardiac function and eliminate muscle cramps. Other minerals that we will have if we consume cherimoya are calcium and iron and, to a lesser extent, manganese, zinc and copper.

Custard apple, on the other hand, is low in fat and protein.





How to introduce cherimoya into the kitchen

There are more than fifty species of cherimoya. According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), the most common on the market is the gray one, which has a slightly rusty appearance; the pink or red ones are larger; and the green ones, with a sweeter flavor and a thicker interior texture. Now is one of the best times to enjoy this fruit, since it is typical of the coldest winter months when we can enjoy its maximum flavor and nutritional properties.

Something that we must keep in mind is that the cherimoya should be consumed when it is completely ripe, that is, when the color of the peel changes from light green to dark green or yellowish and when the fruit is heavy. If we buy a custard apple that is too hard and not yet ripe, we can let it ripen at room temperature: the skin will darken and begin to soften if we press it with our fingers, similar to how an avocado ripens.

Only if it is already very ripe, it is better to store the cherimoya in the refrigerator if we are not going to consume it immediately because the low temperatures will help us stop the ripening process.

Custard apple does not need large or complex culinary preparations. The white, creamy interior pulp is usually consumed raw, simply cutting the fruit in half and, after removing the seeds because they are toxic, taste with a spoon to remove the pulp.

But we can also incorporate it into countless recipes, especially to make desserts such as jams, ice creams, puddings or cake fillings. We can also add them to drink recipes to add a delicious fruity flavor to all types of cocktails, smoothies and juices or sorbets.

To do this, we must first wash and peel them, cut them into pieces and grind them and add them to a syrup that we have already prepared before, heating the mixture. Once cold, we can add a little lemon juice, beat everything together again and put it in the freezer, stirring from time to time.

These are the foods that you should not freeze if you want them to maintain their properties, flavor and texture



We can also use cherimoya to make vegetable purees and hot creams, as it combines very well with other foods such as pumpkin, leek or parsnip. Or we can add it to fruit salads, yogurts and cakes because, as we have mentioned, it is in baking where the presence of this fruit usually shines most thanks to its creamy and soft texture, which allows it to integrate well in this type. of preparations.