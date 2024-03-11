If there is a state where justice has been crooked on an almost daily basis and has been handled at the whim of the governor in turn, it has been in Veracruz. In many ways, the performance of Cuitlahuac García has been very questionable but in the field of justice has highlighted how he has used it as a mechanism of political vendettashave invented crimes and criminals, imprisoned people without any justification. It is one of the most serious forms of authoritarianism We live in the country. He is also one of the worst-rated governors.

Do you remember the case of Judge Angélica Sánchez, threatened by the governor, detained in Mexico City, taken to Veracruz, where she was released, an attempt was made to arrest her again, she has proceedings against her and a long series of accusations that They were even exhibited in the morning? Well, all this anger against the judge comes from her decision in a case that shows the way in which the law is applied. justice in Veracruz.

On June 3, 2023, businessman Itiel Palacios García was arrested by elements of the Coahuila Prosecutor's Office in Ramos Arizpe. He was presented as an important and dangerous drug trafficker responsible for the murders of Eneas Pérez Ramírez and Leonardo Hernández, which occurred on June 27. April 2018 in a palenque in Playa Vicente, Veracruz.

The investigation had been carried out by the Veracruz prosecutor's office and was based on the testimony of four witnesses who claimed to have seen Itiel fire the shots. Based on these testimonies, the businessman was arrested, transferred to Veracruz and a trial was initiated, despite the fact that he had innumerable evidence that he had never been related to organized crime and that on the day of the events he was at a party in Coahuila. and not in the palenque where the events occurred. He had dozens of witnesses who certified that statement.

When the investigation progressed, it turned out that the four witnesses that the Veracruz prosecutor's office had presented, in the Playa Vicente delegation, were false testimonies, people who had gone to those offices for other reasons and were made to sign blank sheets and which some time later they discovered that they had been presented as their testimonies. The complainants were deceived by the Playa Vicente prosecutors. That is why this businessman was released by Judge Angélica Sánchez and immediately afterwards another crime was invented to arrest him again while a case was filed against the judge (who will now be a local candidate for MC in the June elections).

The witnesses whose identities were impersonated have sued the prosecutor's office and the prosecutors in Playa Vicente before the FGR and explained their cases. The first witness is Francisco Jaimes Macedo, who appeared on February 9 at the FGR facilities to report identity theft in the Playa Vicente case.

On June 7, 2023, four days after Itiel was re-arrested, he found his brother-in-law stealing in his house and went to the regional prosecutor's office to file a complaint. Prosecutor Julio Zamora received him and took him with two other prosecutors so that They will take your statement. Since they knew him, they told him that to save him time, he should sign and put his fingerprint on some blank sheets of letterhead from the Prosecutor's Office and that they would then fill it out. He never learned of his complaint again until he found out months later, in November, that he was the prosecution witness against Itiel. He filed a complaint with the FGR because he lives scared and worried that something will happen to him or his family.

The second witness is Juan Hernández Pérez, who went to those same local prosecutor's offices on January 8, 2023 to testify in the case of a collision between a car and a motorcycle, the accident had been on April 11, 2021, and since a person died he was called to testify. He was interviewed by prosecutor Javier Valderrabano Vázquez, who took his information and asked him to go to prosecutor Zamora. He gave him blank sheets of paper to sign and put his fingerprints on and told him that that was enough, that it was not necessary for him to return to the prosecutor's office, that Zamora himself would fill out those sheets with his complaint. Months later he found out that he was the prosecution witness in the murder case attributed to Itiel.

The third witness is Emilio Pulido Gómez, who also went to testify about the same car accident. When he arrived at the prosecutor's office, two prosecutors attended to him. They told him to put his fingerprints on some blank sheets of paper and that they would fill them out with his statement. That he didn't have to come back. Months later, a friend informed him that he appeared as a witness to the homicide. Emilio is a 24-year-old boy who works as a stevedore and says that he did not even know that there was an armed attack in which two people had died. The three have filed a complaint with the FGR against the Veracruz prosecutor's office and the prosecutors who intervened in the case.

This is how justice is done in Veracruz, this is how Cuitláhuac García governs.

Ayotzinapa

Thursday's party at the Lienzo Charro in Tixtla, which they organized with narcocorrido groups to celebrate another anniversary of the founding of the Ayotzinapa Normal School, ended badly, with a shootout with a patrol, a student dead, the next day protests, burning of vehicles , including two National Guard vans and the kidnapping of ten members of this corporation, bus robberies. Something has to be done with the Ayotzinapa Normal School. The deterioration, in every sense, is evident.

