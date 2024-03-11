It might be a good idea to listen to your partner and not try to empty your tank to the last drop, because there is a chance that you will suddenly not be able to use your debit card if you have a fairly new card. And then it's pushing to the next gas station. For now, this would mainly concern smaller banks such as Bunq and Van Lanschot, it is reported Nu.nl.

In the summer of last year, the 'Debit Mastercard' and the 'Visa Debit' became the new standard for debit cards. The well-known Maestro and V Pay will disappear. The problem is that not all existing PIN devices can already handle the new payment standard. The debit card will then not work and if you have linked the card to your phone, it will also be refused.

New debit cards do not work at unmanned gas stations

This would concern 2 percent of the ATMs, the majority of which are unmanned payment terminals, such as at the gas station or at a parking garage. So the chance is not that great, but if you are standing at a gas station somewhere in a village with an empty tank, it can be quite annoying. Online banks such as Revolut, N26 and Openbank have also already issued the new card.

So you should check the logo on your new debit card. If it says 'Debit Mastercard' or 'Visa Debit' and not 'Maestro' or 'V Pay', then you should take into account that there is a small chance that you will not be able to pay at an unmanned gas station. You could possibly refuel a little earlier, so that you have fuel left to drive to the next pump.

Why are there new debit cards?

The new passes are there for a reason. The card will be accepted abroad in many places where they do not currently accept Maestro or V Pay. So it is relaxing that on holiday you do not have to first look up the PIN code of your credit card to be able to refuel. The new cards would also be safer if you make internet purchases.