The World Cup is less and less and there are several soccer players from the Argentine team who changed teams for this season.
Let’s take a look at how this weekend went.
Paulo Dybala debuted in Roma and had a great game. He was the player with the most chances created on the team (3) and the one who shot the most on goal (4). He also had a shot at the post.
Manchester United was thrashed 4-0 against Brentford and the Argentine was replaced at halftime (they had already conceded four goals). He received a lot of criticism.
The full-back played the full 90 minutes in Lyon’s 2-1 win over Ajaccio. His stats on him? Three interceptions, 2/3 sweeps won, 5/9 ground duels won and 1/2 aerial duels won.
Nahuel Molina played the 90 minutes in Atlético de Madrid’s rout against Getafe. He was the player with the most recoveries on the team.
Julián Álvarez played 22 minutes in Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. He had no spikes, touched the ball five times and completed 2/3 passes. He will have to continue gaining pace and adapting to this new football in his career.
Ángel Di María made his Juventus debut with a goal, an assist and an injury that keeps the Italian team on edge. It seemed like it was going to be perfect and ended up with a bitter taste.
