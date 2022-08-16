The new FAO representative for Latin America, Mario Lubetkin, during an interview, on August 3 in Santiago (Chile). Alberto Valdes (EFE)

The Uruguayan communicator Mario Lubetkin was since 2017 the deputy director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), based in Rome. On August 1, he took office in Santiago de Chile as the new regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean. Lubetkin describes the food security crisis in this part of the planet as “worrying” because global trends —which are not expressed differently in Latin America— “also have the complexities typical of the region.” The numbers are negative, as indicated by the report that FAO presented in New York in July: since 2019, 13 million people have joined the situation of hunger in the region and four out of 10 inhabitants live in a situation of food insecurity.

Ask. What are the particularities of the food problem in the region?

Response. It is a food-producing region and where, compared to Europe’s fears, energy problems are posed in a completely different way. That does not mean that, like any crisis scenario, there are aspects that could be opportunities, with very high risks. There is no doubt that Latin America and the Caribbean can develop a food production capacity far superior to the current one and that it can contribute not only to the region itself. There is no doubt that it can deal with economic-financial and climate change issues in a different way than how it is being considered. For me and for many governments, the economic scenario – of inflation, crisis and management – ​​does not help an existing potential to be developed in the best way.

P. For example?

R. If you look at it theoretically, from the productive point of view, Argentina has a production capacity x times higher than the needs of your country. A small country like Uruguay too. But it’s all theoretical. The potential exists, but the governments of Latin America should create new coordination scenarios to jointly reflect on possible solutions to these situations based on their potential, with a different presence from the private sector, civil society, academia, the organizations of the international system. As FAO we have an enormous will and capacity to help find solutions.

P. Are there solutions?

R. From our point of view, there are. But they are not solutions that can be thought of in a few months or years. From that point of view, I compare it with Europe and the debate is no different: what is being discussed in Europe is not for a few months, it is a perspective of years. And in Latin America we have to approach it in the same way.

P. Is it the worst food insecurity crisis in decades in the region?

R. It is one of the most serious. We have that 56.5 million people suffered from hunger in 2021 in Latin America and the Caribbean, which represents 8.6% of the regional population. And 268 million people suffered food insecurity according to 2021 figures, that is, 40.6% of the population faced moderate or severe food insecurity. They are very important figures. It is an extraordinarily worrying moment and there is consensus on that. It was not conceivable that only one region in a negative global framework would come out in a positive way.

P. Is it more complex today to attack hunger?

R. The issue of hunger and food security today has social, environmental, climatic, social stability, economic-financial, and health components. If all the elements are not analyzed, it becomes very difficult to draw a correct conclusion as to why we got there and where we are today. That puts you in a more complex scenario, although in recent years we have reflected on the paths to follow.

P. You speak of opening a dialogue dynamic…

R. Because most likely some of the countries have partial solutions and can help others, but the problem is that, on the one hand, there has been a lockdown. And, on the other hand, we look at Latin America without saying that it was disconnected from the global scene, retreating. It is true that all the regions did so during the covid-19 crisis, but this region, which was very interactive with other regions, such as with Europe, withdrew a lot towards the region. And it is one of the great challenges that it faces in this phase. Along with interregional growth, its growth outside the region.

P. What does FAO propose?

R. We must increase investment in countries affected by rising food prices, especially by increasing local production of nutritious food. Transparent information instruments must be improved to allow for better analysis in decision-making on food security and nutrition. And we are not referring only to the public sector, but to the capacity of the private sector, which has the security to be part of this process. Policies aimed at promoting productivity, efficiency, resilience and the inclusion of agri-food systems in their transformation process must be improved, which is the great challenge that this region has in perspective.

P. Where should these investments be focused?

R. Investments should focus on the structure of the value chain –which is permanently at risk–, but connected to transformation, technology and inclusive digital infrastructure. In the region, in addition, special attention must be paid to reducing food waste. Let us remember that globally, a third of production is lost in waste. Pope Francis himself has taken this issue as a very strong banner.

