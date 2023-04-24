On April 23 is celebrated the Day of the book all over the world, a date that honor literature and written culture.

In Latin Americathis celebration is especially important Due to the rich literary history of the region and the influence of Spanish in world literature.

Great writers and writers like Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Gabriela Mistral, Elena Poniatowska and Jorge Luis Borges they have left one indelible mark on Latin American literature and in world culture.

Several countries in the region take the opportunity to hold your book fairs, promote literature and the business that surrounds this art, and encourage reading. For example, in Colombia, the Day of the book matches the XXXV International Book Fair of Bogotá (FilBo), in which Mexico is the guest country honorary.

The Caro y Cuervo Institute will celebrate the work of Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra with a colloquium on “Don Quixote and his presence today”. In addition, activities will be carried out to highlight Colombian linguistic diversity.

In Argentinahe World Book Day is celebrated on June 15.a date that coincides with the awards ceremony of the National Council of Women’s literary contest in 1908. Although there are no major commemorations in the country on April 23, the date coincides with the Buenos Aires International Book Fairone of the most important literary events in Latin America.

In Mexico, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) celebrates the Festival of the Book and the Rose for three days, which focuses on freedom of expression and literature as an art of resistance.

The UNAM It is one of the most important academic institutions in Mexico and the region, and its festival is a prominent event in the Latin American literary calendar. The party has the participation of renowned authors and personalities Literary around the world.

In Panamahe Cultural Center of Spain – Casal del Soldado celebrate Book Day and the Spanish Language Day with the continued reading of Don Quixote. In other countries in the region, such as Brazil and Uruguay, a National Book Day is dedicated to honor literature and highlight some national milestone.