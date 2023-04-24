













Dragon Ball Super finally gave us the revenge between Broly and Goku | EarthGamer

That is, from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. That is why at the beginning it is possible to see Piccolo dealing with Gamma #2. Both have a strong fight and this namekian has to pretend that he is defeated.

That is so you can infiltrate the base of the new Red Patrol Army and find out their plans.

Once he does, he decides to contact Bulma to notify Vegeta, and incidentally, for him to talk to Goku to face the threat.

Not only from Gamma #2 and Gamma #1, but also from Cell Max. But the Saiyan Prince’s wife has some trouble finding the device to contact him. It’s how much the scene changes.

Fountain: Dragon Ball Super.

There you can see Whis, who contemplates the fight between Goku and Broly that is now represented in the manga of Dragon Ball Super. It is clear that it is a fight of power to power.

Only in this case neither of them is transformed into super saiyans. They are actually just training.

The ultimate Z Fighter is helping Broly fight and stay cool. That is to say, that he does not lose his head when fighting, but that he is aware.

Most of the battle between the two doesn’t have much dialogue to say. It is much more focused on action.

goku says ‘very good. Little by little you are knowing how to fight’ and Broly answers him ‘Yeah. But it’s still hard.

Gohan’s father retorts ‘Well, you have to get used to it little by little. So you can fight while staying calm, without going crazy’. Goku then adds ‘alright, now I’m going to speed up a bit’.

Fountain: Shueisha.

It is when Broly answers him ‘OK’and then ends by saying ‘come, Son Goku’ defiantly and with raised fists.

It is to be imagined that the next chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super will bring more of the battle between Goku and Broly.

But we will have to have some patience, since this will be released until May 18, 2023. This will continue with the story of the film from dbs: super hero which is moving very fast.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.