Despite the fact that they are very useful if used correctly, social networks can truly be a time bomb for children and young people, which is why the case of a mother who, every night, checks her children’s cell phone.

In recent months, various studies have come out that show the psychological damage that the content they consume on social networks can cause in minors, without counting the fact that they can easily contact people who do not have very good intentions. , hence the cases of kidnapping, sexual abuse and homicide that have occurred after children and adolescents agree to meet people they met online.

Faced with this dark panorama, there are parents who strive to protect their children from the dangers that lie behind the social networks, messaging apps and other internet services.

Such is the case of Laura Muse, from North Carolina, United States. The woman has revealed that, after putting her children to bed, she proceeds to check her social networks on her children’s smartphones.

“I own their phones, I pay for the phones. I can review them whenever I want,” said the 41-year-old mother in an interview with the media New York Post.

And it is that, far from being children, their children Cohen and Kylie are 15 and 17 years oldrespectively, although that is precisely what makes them more susceptible to falling into the networks of virtual platforms.

“People might think it’s disrespectful or an invasion of their privacy, but that’s how I run my boat,” the young mom emphasized.

Likewise, Muse indicated that, although At first the practice caused discomfort in their childrenwith the passage of time they got used to the revisions that their mother did night after night.

For her part, Laura emphasized that, far from scolding her children if she finds something that could become a problem, what she does is talk about it with them and seek to take advantage of the matter.

“I’m not perfect, I don’t expect my children to be perfect, but it’s important to keep an eye on things,” the woman said.