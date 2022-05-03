In late May, the CEO of SpaceX reached an agreement with Twitter’s management, to acquire the famous blogging site for $44 million.

This move caused controversy among a number of Twitter users, who did not like the idea of ​​Musk owning the site, while others said that there were much better things that Musk could have spent his billions on.

One commented: “He could have helped millions of people with $44 billion, donated to charities or helped solve hunger in some parts of the world.”

While passing the red carpet on the occasion of the Met Gala in New York yesterday evening, one of the journalists faced Musk with these criticisms, and he replied, “Well, I do a lot of charitable things, and my companies really aim to do good for the future of humanity.”

Musk, 50, referred to his two companies, “Tesla” and “SpaceX,” saying that the first aims to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable transportation, while the second provides Internet in disadvantaged areas.

He also cited his work in Ukraine, where he dispatched Starlink stations to help keep the country connected to the world amid its ongoing war with Russia.

He concluded his answer by saying: “I am trying ambitiously to do good for humanity and the future of civilization.”