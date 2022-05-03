HS analysis Finland’s NATO decision has been made quickly and in deliberate steps, and now Finland is taking Sweden with it

Prime Minister Sanna Marin may state his position on the same day as the president, writes Teemu Luukka, HS’s political journalist.

Finland The NATO decision-making process has taken a surprisingly witty and thoughtful step, given that it is a historic decision that, a few months ago, seemed very difficult for key parties.

Towards the end, the process has begun to resemble a play in which everyone knows each other’s secrets but no one dares to say them out loud.

Finland has thus entered a stage of guessing on what day Finland will make a decision that everyone has known for a long time.

It is common knowledge that Finland will apply for NATO around mid-May. If Russia doesn’t know this, the country’s intelligence ears are deafened and its eyes are blinded by the thump of cannons.

According to HS, the matter will be formally decided by the Joint Ministerial Committee of the President and the Government (tp-utva) most likely either on Sunday 15th or Monday 16th May.

Finland the application does not leave immediately after the official tp-utva decision. First, the government submits a few-page communication or second report on the decision to Parliament.

Parliament can decide on a communication or report very quickly, or wait for Sweden if necessary. However, Sweden may have already made its own decision at about the same time as Finland – or you know it before.

Both countries are trying to work together to file an application with NATO Headquarters.

Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Central) said in an interview with HS on Monday that Parliament will not be able to discuss the NATO decision until 16 May at the earliest.

Read more: The NATO decision can be discussed in Parliament no earlier than May 16, says Matti Vanhanen, Speaker of Parliament

Everyone Finland’s positive NATO decision, which it already knows, will in practice become an official truth no later than 12 May, when the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö says his position. The President’s statement is key.

The strengthening of Finland’s position would be further strengthened if the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) state its position at the same time as the President. That would be logical. According to HS, this option is at least being considered.

Marin has said he will state his position ahead of a meeting to decide on the SDP’s NATO position on 14 May. The position will be pro-NATO.

HS: n according to the information, the position of the president will be announced in writing.

Even if the Prime Minister also stated his position at the time, a joint physical briefing would be impossible, as Marin will be on a business trip to Japan from 10 to 13 June. May. Nor can a formal decision be made in tp-utva, as Marin would have to be there physically.

The time of the President must have been chosen because, next Thursday, all parliamentary groups will meet as usual, and the discussion of the NATO-related report submitted to Parliament in April is essentially over.

According to HS data, at least the parliamentary groups have not yet decided on a joint outcome, but the groups may receive NATO statements.

It is also possible that the SDP’s parliamentary group will already state its position at that time.

It would not necessarily change the schedule if the SDP as a party continues to make its decision on May 14th.

Reporting The replies of the committees will be ready by 11 September. The Foreign Affairs Committee summarizes them and writes Parliament’s response to the Government.

The report does not ask for Parliament’s position on NATO, but the state leadership has decided, at least for the time being, to wait for the report to be completed before Finland makes its official decision. In this way, the desire has been given to give MPs peace of mind to decide their positions.

Sweden will make its own decision without similar reflection and parliamentary background work.

MPs have already received the sensitive information they want about NATO, so the decision can be said to be based on the best possible information.

It has been wise for the state leadership to keep its position hidden during the parliamentary process. As before, the parliamentary reassurance period will no longer be necessary after the beginning of next week, when the committees have been asked all the bad things they need about NATO membership.

Sdp: n the parliamentary group could express its positive NATO position even today if it so wished. The party could speed up its schedule for next weekend, for example, which was originally the second option.

The SDP is said to have a meeting scheduled for the 14th.

Of course, it is only a week, which is not a long time in a decision that will affect decades. In principle, however, it is insane that the Prime Minister’s Party will only state its position on NATO membership after Finland’s pro-NATO position is clear in all respects.

Sdp: n the time of stock formation has its own logic.

The party wants to state its position as close as possible to the moment the president and government make a formal decision to apply to NATO.

The SDP has probably also wanted to wait for the decision of the Swedish demarches, which may now come even shortly before the decision of the Finnish demarches. In fact, there is more excitement in the Swedish date than in Finland.

However, according to HS, the Swedish demarche’s speech has long left no doubt that the country will not go to NATO. It is very likely that Finland and Sweden will submit their applications to the NATO office at the same time, as the Finnish leadership has hoped.

In Finland’s NATO decision, all that really matters is how Russia will react immediately and over time. And little by little, whether the footsteps go as smoothly as they have until now.

So it is pretty much the same, I will be making a decision that is already known in mid-May.

Of course, the date left in the history books is always an important date.