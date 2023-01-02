The movie of Super Mario Bros. Not only will it be a celebration of Nintendo’s beloved series, but it will also give Mario, Luigi, and Bowser a second chance on the big screen. However, it seems that one character will not have the same luck, since, as far as we know, Daisy will not have a role in this film. Even so, a fan has given himself the task of showing us what this princess would look like with this style.

Recently, the artist known as KizoRen undertook the task of creating an illustration of Daisy in the style of the movie. Super Mario Bros. Here we see how the bases of Peach were taken and, similar to the games, you can see a number of notable differences, such as the color of the dress and jewelry.

Although the possibility that Daisy is part of the movie of Super Mario Bros. somehow, whether it’s a cameo or a post-credits scene, At the moment it seems that the princess of Sarasaland will not have a role in this long-awaited adventure.

We remind you that the movie of Super Mario Bros. It will be released on April 7, 2023.. On related issues, the Mario Kart popcorn will not reach Cinépolis and Cinemex. Similarly, the toys on the tape are now available at McDonald’s.

Editor’s Note:

I hope Daisy does have a role in this film. While in the video games there isn’t a huge difference in the personality of Daisy and Peach, in the movies there is the potential to create completely different characters. We just have to wait.

Via: KizoRen