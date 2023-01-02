Ukraine intensifies its response to the Russian invasion. The city of Makiivka, in the east of the country attacked and controlled by the invading troops, was the object of an avalanche of missiles on January 2, from which the Kremlin pointed to the kyiv Army. Moscow confirmed the death of 63 of its soldiers, while the Ukrainian authorities indicate around 400 deaths in the attack against military barracks.

The Ukrainian defenses would have given a new counterattack to the Russian Army that is within its territory.

Despite large-scale damage in Ukraine from Moscow bombings that have left millions without electricity or water, Russia says kyiv’s military launched a barrage of missiles in the city of Makiivka, in an area of ​​Donetsk province. , in eastern Ukraine, controlled by Kremlin troops.

In an unusual admission, Russia’s Defense Ministry said 63 of its servicemen were killed after the Ukrainians hit “a temporary deployment facility.”

However, and without directly attributing the facts, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry indicated that around 400 members of the troops recently mobilized by Moscow died.

Even with the discrepancy in the figures, it is one of the deadliest attacks against the Kremlin forces since Vladimir Putin ordered the war against his neighboring country in February 2022, after justifying his decision in the expansion of NATO in Europe. from the east.

Video of the consequences of a strike on temporarily occupied Makiivka – Reuters. Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the strike of Ukrainian Army on the lodgings of Russian military in Makiivka. As of now it reported the death of 63 Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/NqCa5AYS3l — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 2, 2023



Photographs and videos circulating on social networks show the ruins of what would be a school building used by the Russian Army as a barracks.

According to the Moscow version, the assault was perpetrated with four Himars missiles supplied by the United States. Since the conflict began, the West has avoided direct involvement on the ground, but the member countries of NATO, led by the US, provide military aid to the battered nation. A bet that is increasing.

In fact, on December 21 and during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski, the Joe Biden government confirmed that for the first time it would send a series of Patriot missiles to kyiv, a powerful surface-to-air guided missile system that Washington had refused to hand over, considering that it would provoke a greater response from Moscow and an escalation of hostilities.

With Reuters and AP