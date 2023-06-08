Independent Santa Fe and Tolima, in the South American Cup, and Medellín, in the Libertadores, have the mission of winning to continue on the right path in the tournaments, in crucial matches that they will have this Thursday.

Santa Fe plays the last chance to qualify for the next phase of the Copa Sudamericana, at the stadium the Campin, against him University of Peru.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: tremendous kiss in public by a couple in love and happy) (Ultras from Ajaccio attack a child follower of Marseille with terminal cancer)

You can not lose

The Bogota club, third in their group with four points, have to win to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round. The cardinal box does not have those suspended Juan Roa and Wilson Morelo, nor José Enamorado, but he hopes to have Kevin Mantilla and Jhojan Torres on the field, who have just played in the U-20 World Cup.

Tolima, difficult

São Paulo will bring out all its artillery to receive Tolima at the Morumbi stadium, in Brazil.

The locals are at the head of Group D, with 10 points, the same as the Argentine Atlético Tigre, which is in second position for the fewest goals scored.

tolimawith just five points and in third place, needs to beat São Paulo and also beat Puerto Cabello Venezuelan in their last match, as well as waiting for a setback from Tigre to qualify for the next round.

It is not complicated

Medellin collides with the Venezuelan Metropolitanos on the fifth date of group B of the Copa Libertadores, with the aim of ensuring their qualification to the next phase of the international tournament.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The Antioquia team is in second place in its zone with 7 points, one less than the International leader, after accumulating two wins, one loss and one draw.

For his part, metropolitan they have been unable to score points by losing all of their matches to date.

Tranquillity

National faces the Olympia from Paraguay in the fifth day of group H of the Copa Libertadores, with the leadership of the key in their sights and the peace of mind of having secured their ticket to the round of 16.

The defeat on Tuesday by 5-0 of the Argentine Patronato against Melgar from Peru defined the qualifiers of this quartet for the next phase, with one day left for the culmination of the group stage of the continental contest. Nacional will be without Dorlan Pabón, who is suffering from muscular fatigue.

(Lionel Messi confirms that he will be a new Inter Miami player: ‘I’m not going back to Barça’)

(Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader)

Sports