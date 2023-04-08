We are in the late 19th century. The “car without horses”, despite the opposition of some who see it as a “demon” (they see that anti-automobiles are nothing new) breaks into streets and roads as a symbol of a new time where the freedom of movement that it offers entails a social and cultural change.

The Michelin brothers make bicycle tires. andre Michelin is convinced that the automobile is the future. But these pioneers, whose vehicles use the same wheels as horse-drawn carriages, made of wood with a metal frame or solid wheels, must be convinced that the air-inflated tire can bring them enormous advantages.

But in 1894 there were barely two hundred cars in France and many more bicycles, which are the primary market for the Clermont-Ferrand brand, although the activity is diversifying (carriages, stretchers…) and the company is growing with almost three hundred employees. .

In Lyon the “Universal and Colonial Exhibition”, Édouard and André Michelin are celebrated, visit the stand of their firm. There, its person in charge has sought to attract attention by raising two large pneumatic batteries. Édouard tells his brother: “With two arms it would look like a doll.”

Representative drawing of the Michelin brothers in front of the pile of tires at the Lyon exhibition



Some time later, André receives a visit from Marius Rosillon. O’Gallop, as he is known, was born on June 8, 1867 in Lyon. He studies at the School of Fine Arts in Lyon. Later he will travel to Paris and London, beginning his career as a caricaturist and illustrator in 1891 and signing with the pseudonym Marius O’Galop. Over the next few years he will collaborate in a multitude of magazines such as Le Rire, Le Cri de Paris, Le Charivari. He is also a renowned author of advertising posters, including music-hall shows.



Marius Roussillon, known as O’Gallop



when, suddenly, a caricature catches the industrialist’s attention. The drawing had been submitted to a Rosillon beer hall in Munich, which had rejected it. It is a kind of Gambrinus, king or duke to whom legend attributes the invention of beer. His huge silhouette fills the drawing. He is seated at a table and shouts: “Nunc est bibendum” (“Now we have to drink”). André stares at the drawing while remembering the pile of tires in Lyon: the pot-bellied figure is the materialization of his brother Édouard’s idea.

which comes from a Horacio ode. The poet attributes these words to the Roman military and politician Marco Antonio, when he is defeated in the naval battle of Actium, in Greece, in the year 31 (AD).

André likes the phrase because it reminds him of a formula that he had used in a conference at the Society of Civil Engineers. In it, after carrying out a technical demonstration on the capacity of his tires inflated with air to cushion the bumps and irregularities of the roads (more like roads…), he ended his intervention by stating: “the tire swallows the obstacle”.





André turns O’Gallop’s drawing, Lyon’s phrase and pile of tires, over in his head, and transfers his ideas to the cartoonist. He makes several sketches. gambrino and the glass of beer is replaced by a glass full of nails and bottle caps. And Horacio’s phrase becomes “The obstacle-swallowing tire.” In April 1898, the outline of a series of posters was born in which he gives his character a certain humorous touch. And in June he is presented to the public, represented in God dimensions in the form of a great poster. In the Esnd Michelin of the Paris Motor Show, in the garden of the Tubleías, the spectacular silhouette impresses visitors.

At his feet, a phonograph broadcasts monologues, songs, and praises of Michelin tires. The public is shocked by the image, but the doll does not yet have a name.

In the month of July, the Paris-Amsterdam-Paris race is held. The driver León Théry, seeing André Michelin arrive with his Panhard-Levassor, shouts: “here comes Bibendum”. The phrase likes the manufacturer, and he adopts it.



A character loaded with history but who has managed to evolve over time



The character’s success at the Paris Salon led to andre michelin to present , which will be held in December on the Champs de Mars. And, to increase the impact, he wants to replace the phonograph with an entertainer. He commissions one of his collaborators to find an anchorman with a booming voice and Bibendum physique. André tells Patsy, his collaborator, that this presenter has to have humor, but not be vulgar, he must reply with wit and have a voice that can be heard clearly.

Patsy travels, without success, the Paris markets in search of a seller who meets his boss’s requirements. She then decides to search the Parisian cabarets. One night she discovers, in Montmartre, on the Boulevard de Clichy, in the famous Cabaret du Ciel (neighboring the Cabaret de L’Enfer, by the way), a group of comedians disguised as preachers. She is impressed by the presence and low voice of one of them. And she hires him.

The preacher, , it attracts a large audience, it is a real success. So much so that the tumult arrives.

At the neighboring stand, from rival tires Oury, they complain that the people who come to see Bibendum don’t let their exhibitor in. Michelin pays no attention and war breaks out: every time Bibendum opens his mouth, in Oury they sound a horn to silence him, and, since it’s not enough, they hire a town crier.

The public has fun this war, but in the other stands the anger of those responsible grows at times. They complain to the Organization Committee, which calls the police. This order that in the stand of the Clermont-Ferrand brand, the “performance” of Bibendum is ended.

But André Michelin refusesoverwhelmingly supported by Count Albert De Dion, a person of enormous influence, founder of the magazine “L’Auto” (currently L’Equipe), the Paris Motor Show, and the historic brand De Dion-Boutón.

And “Bibendum” continues its work of attracting the public, becomes the emblem of Michelin and peers through the door of fame.



The figure of Bibendum has been standing for a few days in the roundabout that bears his name, in Valladolid



125 years have passed. Bibendum’s figure has evolved with fashion and social changes: she quit smoking, drinking and lost kilos…

in all these years has done millions of laps in Le Mans winning cars, Del Monte-Carlo, Del Dakar, of Formula 1 or of the Motorcycling World Cup. He has inspired artists: Salvador Dalí dedicates several works; The graphist and cartoonist Javier Mariscal has chosen him as the protagonist of some of his stories; Since 1988 the plastic artist Fabrice Hybert has made Bibendum one of his central themes. He has leaned, back to back, with 007, in “A view to a Kill” (“Panorama to kill”) or has traveled on the cab of trucks across five continents.

Today, when I look at Bibendum in the roundabout that bears his name, at the door of Now celebrating its half century, I feel that this figure is more than the symbol of a brand, it is a legend that has traversed the 20th century and walks through the 21st without fear, ready to face any obstacle without losing a smile.