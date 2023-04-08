when talking about electric vehicles and their main componentsis made above all of the batteries and the motor in what refers to their efficiencies, load capacity, autonomy, power, etc.

But in addition to car batteries, the automotive sector researches and develops other current storage systems. New materials and components are used to generate electricity following the same principles as when electric power was discovered.

it all started more than two centuries ago in a modest way. In 1800, the Italian physicist Alessandro Volta presented an invention to the venerable Royal Society of London that initially did not raise much expectations, but quickly became famous throughout the world. It was the voltaic pile, precursor of current batteries. This new device had a cylindrical structure and was made largely of wood, since the plastic used today as an insulating material had not yet been invented.

However, behind that appearance that may now be archaic, that first source of energy responded to a very modern operating principle: plates of different metals, such as copper and zinc, were separated from each other by pieces of cardboard or leather that were saturated with an electrolyte (salt water or bleach, for example). This is the same basic principle that batteries currently use for their operation. The big difference is that while at the beginning of the 19th century they were mainly used in laboratories, they now play a key role in electronic devices and electric vehicles.

In the future they will be even more important, since they are supposed to help offset the fluctuating production of renewable energy with the effective levels of energy consumption. This will be achieved with large batteries called grid boosters such as the one currently being assembled in Kupferzell, Baden-Württemberg, which occupies an area the size of four and a half football fields. Starting in 2025, it will be able to deliver a maximum of 250 megawatts of power for one hour.

However, despite its enormity, Kupferzell’s grid booster system is not at the top of the list of the world’s largest batteries. That honor goes to the Moss Landing energy storage facility in Landing Harbor, California, which has a capacity of 1,200 MWh and uses lithium-ion batteries.

Also in California, in the city of Lancaster, located near Los Angeles, the Luna LAB energy storage station is located, made up of lithium-ion batteries that have a capacity of 908 MWh and can supply clean electricity for four hours to 170,000 homes in the US state. Not bad for a technology that first saw the light of day 200 years ago with a mix of wood and metal.