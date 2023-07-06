The will of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died in June, He distributes his immense fortune among his Five sons, who will own your business empireand He showers his three most beloved collaborators with millionsas their brother and the woman who accompanied him to the end, Martha Fascinates.

The Italian media publish today photographs of the last wills that the controversial politician left signed and written in his own handwriting in black ink before he died on June 12 at the age of 86 due to leukemia that he had suffered for a long time.

I’m going to the San Raffaele. If he does not return, I beg you to do as I tell you. From your inheritance of all my goods you must reserve these donations

The most recent testamentary document was signed on January 19, 2022 in Arcore, the Milanese town where he lived, just before one of the frequent visits to the San Raffaele hospital in the last part of his life, although the seriousness of his condition was unknown at the time. health condition.

(In addition: Carlos III completes the coronation process in the United Kingdom: this was the ceremony in Scotland)

In a letter, he asks his children and legitimate heirs: “I am going to San Raffaele. If I do not return, I beg you to do what I tell you. From your inheritance of all my assets you must reserve these donations.”

Silvio Berlusconi’s coffin leaves the Milan Cathedral.

Berlusconi left in writing his wish to “donate” one hundred million euros to his brother Paolo and another 30 million to his faithful collaborator Marcello Dell’Utrifounder of his Forza Italia party and sentenced to seven years in prison for links to the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra.

after figure martha fascinates, Berlusconi’s last girlfriend53 years younger and with whom he symbolically “married” in a ceremony without legal value. The deputy will receive another hundred million euros.



(Keep reading: At least 25 dead in Mexico after a bus accident that fell into a ravine)

The politician’s “widow”who could be seen crying at the funeral in the Milanese cathedral, has become an important figure in Berlusconi’s “circle”also blessed by his eldest daughter, Marina, who publicly comforted her during the funeral.

In fact, the notary in charge of reading the will, Arrigo Roveda, made it known that he received it from Fascina in an unsealed envelope in the presence of two witnesses, the lawyers representing the five children of the billionaire politician.

Berlusconi fortune

Throughout his life, the former Cavaliere amassed a fortune estimated at more than 6,000 million euros between their companies and properties of all kindsfrom paintings, villas, boats, jewels or helicopters.

The most important question is who will end up holding company fininvest emporiumwhich includes the television colossus Media For Europe (MFE)the old one mediasethe Mediolanum bank, Mediolanum publishing house and the Monza teamin the First Division.

(Keep reading: The objectives of the US Treasury Secretary’s visit to China)

However, the politician had decided for almost twenty years: the first document of his will dates from October 2006 and He distributes his package of shares in Fininvest, 61.21%, in “equal parts” among his five children.

Berlusconi distributed his package of shares in Fininvest, 61.21%, in “equal parts” among his five children. (Archive)

His heirs will be his eldest daughter Marina and Pier Silvio, the result of his first marriage to Carla Dall’Oglio and the only ones who have executive positions in his empire. The first already presides fininvest and his brother controls MFE.

(In addition: Mercosur Summit once again highlights their differences on the crisis in Venezuela)

The other three children Barbara, Eleonora and Luigiare the result of his marriage to the actress Veronia Lario and always had a much more discreet role in “family affairs”.

Fortune has not been divided equally

For how much I loved them and how much they loved me. Much love to all of you. His dad, Silvio.

The law requires that, in the absence of a spouse, two thirds of the estate must be distributed equally among the children, while the remaining third can be disposed of at will.

(Keep reading: Nicaraguan Parliament approves regulation with which Ortega seeks to control the Police)

In that way, the quintet of offspring will receive 8% of the patriarch’s share in Fininvest, up to 40% “distributable”Meanwhile he The remaining 20% ​​will be added to the portfolio of Marina and Pier Silviothat together they can control the empire with 53% of its total capital.

Berlusconi’s will ends with a dedication: “For how much I loved you and how much you loved me. Much love to all of you. Your dad, Silvio”.

EFE