Nintendo has unveiled the release date for Pack 5 of Additional Paths by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For Nintendo Switch. The new routes will be available starting from 12 July for all who have purchased the Additional route passes or who have a subscription Nintendo Switch Online + add-on pack.
In addition to the return of Kamek, Pippin Piranha And Wiggler, this pack will introduce two new Trophies for a total of eight additional courses. These are:
Feather Trophy
- Heights of Athens
- Daisy’s ship
- Lunar Highway
- Run to the bathroom
Cherry Trophy
- Panorama of Los Angeles
- Nature reserve
- Koopa Point
- Glimpses of Vancouver
We leave you now with a new trailer for the Package 5, under which you can find out more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!
MARIO KART 8 DELUXE PACK 5 – ADDITIONAL TRACKS PASS INTRODUCES 8 ADDITIONAL TRACKS AND 3 NEW CHARACTERS ON JULY 12
Among the circuits included are Corsa in Bagno, Athens Heights, Punta Koopa and Glimpses of Vancouver while Kamek, Pipino Piranha and Wiggler take to the track.
July 6, 2023 – Eight additional paths and three extra characters are coming in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass Pack 5* For Nintendo Switch on July 12. Take on the Cherry Trophy and prepare for a sprint in the star-studded Los Angeles Panorama (Mario Kart Tour), sandy surprises through the Nature Reserve (Mario Kart: Super Circuit), aquatic wonders at Koopa Point (Mario Kart Wii), and fantastic racing between the Glimpses of Vancouver (Mario Kart Tour). And in the Feather Cup, enjoy two classic courses with Daisy’s Ship (Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!), Lunar Highway (Mario Kart Wii), a historical tour of the Athens Heights (Mario Kart Tour), and the brand new Race course in bath. Each course can be played locally or online**.
Returning characters from the Mario Kart series also join the line-up with the Additional Course Pass, including Kamek (Mario Kart Tour), Pippin Piranha (Mario Kart Double Dash!!), and Wiggler (Mario Kart 7). Get on board with these familiar faces and get ready for the ride!
To get a taste of all of Pack 5’s paths and characters, check out the new announcement trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass Pack 5.
With the imminent arrival of Pack 5, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC – Additional Course Pass reaches 88 playable courses with yet another 8 courses arriving by the end of 2023.
Boost Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Passes to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 remastered courses as each of the six packs becomes available. Players can enjoy all Add-on Packs at no extra cost with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Packor by purchasing separately Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Passes in the Nintendo eShop.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack 5 – Additional Courses Pass will be available on Nintendo Switch on July 12 and will include 8 additional courses and 3 new characters.
