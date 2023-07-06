Nintendo has unveiled the release date for Pack 5 of Additional Paths by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For Nintendo Switch. The new routes will be available starting from 12 July for all who have purchased the Additional route passes or who have a subscription Nintendo Switch Online + add-on pack.

In addition to the return of Kamek, Pippin Piranha And Wiggler, this pack will introduce two new Trophies for a total of eight additional courses. These are:

Feather Trophy

Heights of Athens

Daisy’s ship

Lunar Highway

Run to the bathroom

Cherry Trophy

Panorama of Los Angeles

Nature reserve

Koopa Point

Glimpses of Vancouver

We leave you now with a new trailer for the Package 5, under which you can find out more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Source: Nintendo