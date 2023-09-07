The spectacular escape of a criminal considered dangerous from a prison in the northeast of the United States It has police on their toes and is already affecting life in a suburban Philadelphia county where schools closed for safety reasons Wednesday.

(Read here: Judge orders Texas to remove buoys that seek to block the passage of migrants in the Rio Grande)

Almost a week after the escape of Danelo Souza Cavalcantea 34-year-old Brazilian sentenced days before to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, “hundreds of agents work day and night using helicopters, drones and dogs to locate the fugitive,” said the Chester County prosecutor’s office.

(See also: “He was beaten with a bat and there were electric shocks”: they denounce mistreatment of the detainee)

The man, pictured with black hair and a beard on the wanted poster, was last seen on surveillance footage Monday night of a botanical garden normally open to the public.but which was closed on Wednesday, in the Kennett Square neighborhood, a suburb of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Last night (Tuesday) a resident saw him again” in the same area, “teams searched for him for hours but couldn’t find him,” Lt. Col. George Bivens of the state police said during an emergency conference.

Security camera video shows a Brazilian who escaped from prison in the United States climbing the walls. Danilo Sousa Cavalcante has been wanted by the Pennsylvania Police for a week. He was arrested for killing an ex-girlfriend, not accepting or ending the relationship. pic.twitter.com/c8xxDddEAj — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) September 6, 2023

spider man style

The fugitive, who escaped over the rooftops of the Chester County Jail, is considered dangerous. The authorities released a video showing the escape, as spectacular as it was embarrassing for prison employees.

In the security images, the prisoner is seen in a white T-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers, hiding in a hole in the patio; he then nimbly climbs spider-man style between two walls and disappears.

US police file photo. See also South Korea is considering tightening Covid-19 rules when seeing daily record of cases - ISTOÉ MONEY Photo: EFE / EPA / Brandon Watson / Archive EL TIEMPO

“They are dealing with someone who is desperate and doesn’t want to get caught,” Bivens warned Tuesday. Authorities also stressed the risk of the man robbing houses or stocking up and asked residents to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles.

“Obviously he’s already gotten clothes and other unidentified things, and we want to minimize any chance of him getting anything else. It’s important that we keep the pressure on him as we continue the hunt,” the lieutenant colonel stressed.

Pennsylvania schools are closed as manhunt for escaped killer, Danelo Souza Cavalcante continues. He has been spotted four times since breaking out of prison 6 days ago. pic.twitter.com/vKitydgl4E — 4thQuarterTV (@4thQuarterTV_) September 5, 2023

“This is the first time in nine years that I’ve had to lock my front door when I go to work,” Joe Delahanty, a resident, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday. For security reasons, two school districts in the region decided to close their schools on Tuesday and the decision was upheld on Wednesday.

The Brazilian escaped Thursday from the Chester County prison, in the same area, where he was held after being sentenced to life in prison on August 22 for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in April 2021.

According to the police, he is also wanted for a murder committed in Brazil. Justice and police promised rewards of $20,000 for reports that allow him to be located.

AFP