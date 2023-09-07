Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) won the pack in stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, on Thursday in Zaragoza, where the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) retained the lead.

At the end of a quiet day, the day before two mountain stages, the 28-year-old Colombian outpaced the Australian in the pack. Kaden Groves (Alpecin) and the Dutch Boy van Poppel (Intermarché).



What happened

Well then. Molano almost remembered with tears all the bad things that had happened to him this year, but he remembered an incident that marked him.

“This victory is for my family, for those who have supported me. The truth is, after that accident I had hard times,” said the Boyacá cyclist.

And I add: “The victory is important, because I spent two months on crutchesI came back, but my legs didn’t respond, that’s why I’m happy about this victory”.

The accident was in Belgium, when he returned from training. The cyclist saw how a car went over him and he could not avoid it.

Apparently, according to the images, Molano was going in his lane, but a car on the wrong track ran over him.

The video

“Unfortunately Juan Sebastián Molano is ruled out for having suffered numerous injuries in an accident during training in Belgium,” reported the UAE.

The video of the accident shows him training on a traditional route, when a car hits him head-on. His bike goes flying.

“Among his injuries, Molano suffered a concussion and a broken toe, which will keep him sidelined for a few weeks,” indicated that time the squadron.

