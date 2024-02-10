A stewardess Alaska Airlines received recognition from Woodland Park Zoo, which is home to more than 800 animals and 250 species, for saving the lives of six Chilean flamingo eggs during a flight.

Flight attendant Amber faced an unusual situation in which she was asked to help save some eggs during a flight from Atlanta to Seattle in August 2023.

“A passenger hit the call button and asked if I could help keep some eggs warm,” Amber story.

The man was a zoo official transporting rare Chilean flamingo eggs from Zoo Atlanta to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo and the incubator keeping them warm had stopped working during the flight.

To solve the problem, Amber went to the kitchen and found some rubber gloves and filled them with warm water. He took them to the zoo official, who quickly wrapped them around the eggs. Additionally, other passengers handed over their coats and scarves to help.

Months later, Amber received a surprising call from the zoo asking if she would like to meet the baby flamingos she had saved.

