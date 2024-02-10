You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Alaska Airlines stewardess
Alaska Airlines stewardess
The eggs travel from Zoo Atlanta to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R Ú
A stewardess Alaska Airlines received recognition from Woodland Park Zoo, which is home to more than 800 animals and 250 species, for saving the lives of six Chilean flamingo eggs during a flight.
Flight attendant Amber faced an unusual situation in which she was asked to help save some eggs during a flight from Atlanta to Seattle in August 2023.
“A passenger hit the call button and asked if I could help keep some eggs warm,” Amber story.
You can read: Prince Harry will receive 'substantial' compensation from the media
The man was a zoo official transporting rare Chilean flamingo eggs from Zoo Atlanta to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo and the incubator keeping them warm had stopped working during the flight.
To solve the problem, Amber went to the kitchen and found some rubber gloves and filled them with warm water. He took them to the zoo official, who quickly wrapped them around the eggs. Additionally, other passengers handed over their coats and scarves to help.
Months later, Amber received a surprising call from the zoo asking if she would like to meet the baby flamingos she had saved.
You can also read:
R Ú
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#flight #attendant #passengers #helped #save #flamingo #eggs
Leave a Reply