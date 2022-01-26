This is Habacilar It broadcast its second program on Tuesday the 25th. The format hosted by Roger del Águila and Johanna San Miguel was full of many surprises and several bloopers. Here is a recount of the best moments.

Live: habacilar live tuesday january 25 End of This is Habacilar The second edition of Esto es Habacilar ended with the challenge of the little worms. The last participant was Jota Benz again on the ground. Jota Benz ended up on the ground again Jota Benz slipped when he ran to where Angie Arizaga was dancing with a participant, who seconds before claimed that it was similar to him. “He looks more like Angie Arizaga’s brother than Jota Benz,” Facundo González previously commented. Roger del Águila responds to criticism about This is Habacilar The host Roger del Águila took a few seconds to respond to the criticism that was generated on social networks on the day of the premiere. “I know they want it to be exactly like before, but times have changed,” he said. Jota Benz slipped and ended up on the ground During the game of The winning call, Jota Benz ‘El mamut’, was chosen and in an oversight he slipped and ended up on the ground slightly injuring his back. “He has skis as feet,” commented Roger del Águila to explain how the reality boy tripped. The ‘churros’ team will try to win In this new game, participants must slide down a slope and fill a bucket with water. The first team had a creative name: “Los churros” Facundo: “I miss the ‘chacho'” Before starting a new game, Facundo said that he misses Paloma and dedicated a song to her. To this, the reality girl approached the drivers and did not hesitate to highlight her qualities. “He likes parties,” he also limited. Diana ‘will squeeze Ignacio’ The fourth participant, who arrives in Habacilar from San Martin de Porres, did not have to choose the reality boys, since only Ignacio Baladan remained. The third participant chose Jota The participant who came from the district of Magdalena chose Jota. She asked Angie Arizoga not to be jealous as it was just a game. Roger put Patricio Parodi in trouble Host Roger del Águila asked Patricio if he was single so that he could participate in “Apretaditos”. The reality boy avoided the question and said that he will play because it is his job. The conversation is joined by Johanna San Miguel who says: “What is seen is not asked” The games that caused a sensation in the 2000s are back. In “Apretaditos” the participant has to approach the model and break the balloons with water that she wears on her garment, the more balloons she bursts, the greater the possibility of taking the 500 soles. Candid camera is called “The Confused”. The segment is about a stranger approaching people and telling them he knows them, when he doesn’t. Some are surprised and others ignore him. The first contestants took 500 soles The two second participants faced “The Beast” and managed to defeat him. These took 500 soles in cash. Participant gives letter to Thalía Estabridis In the first game of the program, a participant gave a letter to Thalía Estabridis. He told the model that he saw her on TV when he was 11 years old.

How was the premiere of Esto es Habacilar?

The first day of the Esto es Habacilar program surprised locals and strangers alike for everything it brought with it. Although there was a large percentage of viewers who were dying to see the iconic Raúl Romero return to hosting the reality show, the singer’s words were true when he said that he will not be part of this season because he is focused on other things.

However, the new models and the new characters such as the members of the Balcón de los pitucos moved the followers of Esto es Guerra, who already wanted to have their favorite warriors on their screens. Another surprise was the arrival of ‘The mummy’ to the contest, who recalled some of Habacilar’s funniest moments.

Who are the drivers?

One of the most anticipated of the night was knowing who would be in charge of hosting the program Esto es Habacilar. Several were rumored in those positions: Roger del Águila, Katia Palma, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, among others.

The wait was over and the chosen ones were Johanna San Miguel and Roger del Águila, who days ago announced his return to television, through his official Tiktok account. The curious thing was the criticism that the presenter received, after he released some intended comments that some users did not like very much.

Who are the models?

At first, the models Tracy Freundt and Thalia Estabridis were the most talked about for the position of hosts of the new format of Habacilar, due to the little information that was available, but that rumor was clarified when the ‘Margaracha’ was presented in En mouth of all and confirmed that they will not be in that position.

The models of This is Habacilar. Photo: Instagram/This is Habacilar

They are the most remembered and iconic, but they will not be alone, rather their former teammates Korina Rivadeneira, Angie Arizaga and Paloma Fuiza join the ranks. Like Luciana Fuster and Solana Costa.

Who are part of The Balcony?

The new Pitucos of the balcony is made up of four of the most iconic warriors of the program. Among them we have Facundo González, Jota Benz, Ignacio Baladán and Patricio Parodi.

