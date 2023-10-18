





In the heart of the Luberon mountains, a former open-air ocher quarry has been converted into a unique natural site: the Provençal Colorado. The first works were built there in 1871. Every year, some 300,000 visitors venture through these 30 hectares, among fairy chimneys and strange sculptures, to discover the remains of the place’s industrial past and enjoy a Wild West landscape with red and ocher rocks sculpted by erosion.