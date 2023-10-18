He Wii U It certainly wasn’t the most successful console that Nintendo has released, and while some may remember it fondly in 2023, at least one person bought one Wii U brand new in a store as if we were still in 2013.

Launched in 2012, the Wii U It was the successor to the incredibly popular console Wii of Nintendo. While the Wii would go on to become one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time, things were very different for the Wii U and its tablet-type controller.

The console never came close to selling as well as the Wiiand for 2017, Nintendo had already passed to the switchwhich would exceed the total sales of the Wii U in his first year. But now we can add one more sale Wii U to your total. This fun fact comes from Mat Piscatella, CEO of Circana (formerly NPD), who posted on Twitter that one (1) new Wii U was sold in the United States in September. According to Piscatella, this is the first time that a Wii U New to US as of May 2022.

Which is also very strange, now that I think about it. For those not in the know, Circana tracks “individual store-level sales data” to stay on top of what people are buying and selling. They then sell that data to interested people. Which also means that this Wii U It was not one used in GameStop or something like that. This was a console Wii U “new”, sealed, which was finally sold a decade after its release.

How did this happen? We don’t know specifically, but as some people who have worked in big-box stores have explained in the comments below Piscatella’s tweet, this isn’t that unusual. Talking to some people I know who have worked at stores like Walmart and Target, old things can get buried in the back. Or maybe a Wii U It had been sitting on a store shelf in Georgia or Montana for the last decade and finally, after ten years, someone decided to buy it and play a little game. Super Mario 3D World.

In addition, Piscatella added that three new PS Vitas in November 2021.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: How nice that these poor consoles finally find a home!