It is the western end of metropolitan France, the last bastion of humanity before the immensity of the Atlantic. Ouessant, in Finistère, is a wild and fascinating island at the same time, where less than 500 inhabitants live all year round. They are fishermen, doctors or photographers who give life to this small island that gives the feeling of being the end of the world. There rest five lighthouses that have guided generations of sailors along these fearsome coasts.