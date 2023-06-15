Virtus Bologna beat Olimpia Milano 69-61 in game 3 of the Scudetto final and reopened the series, now at 2-1 for the reigning Italian champions from Milan. Bologna, after the first quarter closed behind (15-17), puts the arrow in the second period in a match in which the attacks struggle, with very bad percentages from 3 points. Virtus extends after the interval and manages the situation in the fourth period. In the end, Daniel Hackett’s 13 points and Milos Teodosic’s 12 weigh in. Billy Baron’s 15 points are not enough in Milan. Game 4 is played on Friday, again in Bologna.