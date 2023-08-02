Agriculture in France finds fertile ground in the digital revolution. Computer tools carry out administrative as well as technical tasks, from fully robotic cow milking, to connected cameras, data collection and even a digital fruit and vegetable market. FRANCE 24 met some of these farmers for whom technology represents the future of their livelihood.
#France #Dairy #farming #generations #farmers #robots #service #cows
Earth ‘overdraft’ day, today we are running out of natural resources for 2023, what to do?
This August 2, humanity has already consumed the natural resources generated by the planet for the rest of the year,...
Leave a Reply