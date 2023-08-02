Paris. An ancestor of the blue whale that lived almost 40 million years ago whose fossil remains were found in Peru could be the heaviest animal that ever lived, according to a study published Wednesday.

The marine mastodon, nicknamed Perusetus colossus (the “colossal whale of Peru”) after its identification in 2010, lived 39 million years ago and weighed an average of 180 tons, indicates the report, published in the journal Nature.

That weight would be insufficient to dethrone the largest specimen of blue whale that with 190 tons holds the record Guinness of mass between the species, superior even to that of the extinct giant dinosaurs millions of years ago.

But the inferences made from the bones of the Perucetus colossus led the researchers to attribute to the ancient cetacean a weight that could vary in a range from 85 to 340 tons.

The scientists are cautious about their conclusions “but there is no reason to think that the specimen discovered in Peru was the heaviest of its kind,” Eli Amson, co-author of the study, told AFP.

“There is a good chance that some specimens have broken the record” of the blue whale, added this paleontologist from the National Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart in Germany. What is certain is that we are “in the same range”.

The first fossil of Perucetus colossus It was discovered in 2010 in a desert on the southern coast of Peru by paleontologist Mario Urbina. But “it looked more like a rock than a fossil,” according to Eli Amson.

A “ridiculously small” head

In the place, 13 gigantic vertebrae were found, one of them exceeded 200 kilograms, in addition to four ribs and a hip bone.

The work of collecting and preparing the bones took years and several expeditions for the team of Peruvian and European scientists to confirm what they had found.

This Wednesday they revealed that it is a new species of basilosaurid, an already extinct family of cetaceans.

Extant cetaceans include dolphins, whales, and porpoises. Their earliest ancestors were land animals that resembled small deer.

With the passage of time they migrated to the sea and it is believed that basilosaurids were the first to have a totally aquatic way of life.

To adapt to this change and to store energy, these marine mammals began to gain weight, an evolutionary process known as gigantism.

This new discovery suggests that cetaceans reached their maximum weight 30 million years earlier than previously thought.

Like other basilosaurids, the Perusetus colossus it had a “ridiculously small” head for its body, Amson said, though there are no skeletal remains to confirm this.

Researchers believe this animal lived in shallow water near the shoreline, due to the extreme weight of its bones.

According to calculations, only a complete skeleton like the one found in Peru would weigh between five and seven tons, twice as much as that of a blue whale.

“This is the heaviest skeleton of any mammal known to date, and of any aquatic animal,” Amson said.

This imposing mammal needed this bone structure to compensate for the enormous amount of fat on its body and air in its lungs, which would have made it buoyant.

He Perucetus colossus “It’s very different from anything we’ve found so far,” Felix Marx, a marine mammal expert at New Zealand’s Te Papa Tongarewa museum, who was not involved in the study, told AFP.

These fossils are on display at the Natural History Museum in Lima.