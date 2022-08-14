“This is cool” is the new competition program that comes to television to confront “This is war.” The space, which will be broadcast through the signal of Willax TVopens this Saturday, August 13, and will be hosted by Gian Piero Diaz Y Rossana Fernandez Maldonado.

With the announcement of its appearance, this reality show has generated a lot of expectations among viewers, since it promises a new format and a social objective. In addition, because well-known figures and even former members of “EEG” have been included.

In this note we share all the details and information you should know so you don’t miss the first episode of “This is cool”which specifies the return of Gian Piero Díaz to reality shows.

Live This is Bacán: minute by minute I’m done with the show! Relive all the incidents of the first “Esto es bacán” program, in which the participants surprised María with spectacular prizes. Allison Pastor donates 100,000 soles for María In addition to the gifts they received from their participation in “Esto es bacán”, Bryana Pastor and Allison Pastor added gifts for María, a mother of five children who was chosen as the first beneficiary of the new Willax program. “This is cool” gives away industrial kitchen for mother of 5 children Andrea Arana was in charge of choosing number 1, which contained as a prize an industrial kitchen for María, mother of five children and star of the first “Esto es bacán” program. Zumba wins an award for Maria After getting several points in the “I want you to touch me” game, Zumba had to choose a number on the wall to know which would be the first gift that Maria would take, thus awarding her a room game. The games have begun! The different competitors will have to line up and try to guess what is inside a mysterious box in a total of 3 minutes. Anyone who gets it right wins a point in his favor to help Maria. Elías Montalvo could not be present Although he was able to accompany the other members of “Esto es bacán” on the set of Willax, Elías Montalvo communicated live with the hosts of the program and expressed his desire to participate in the program in the future. “I hope it’s soon,” he added. Duilio Vallebuona stirred up the public “I don’t know why they have called Zumba”, was the direct claim that Duilio Vallebuona gave when he introduced himself as the new member of “Esto es bacán”. Also, he tried to show his dancing skills, but he accepted that it is not his strong suit. Cris Soifer arrived with all the energy “Happy because we have come to help Maria and her five children,” said Cris Soifer in her first appearance on stage and then had a brief conversation with “The Boss,” whom she never met because she was unable to enter “Combat.” See also Mario Hart after apologizing to Elías Montalvo for slapping: "I invite you to eat at my house" Zumba recalled incident with ice cream cart in “Combat” In the middle of the presentations of the program’s participants, Gian Piero Díaz recalled live the scraping business that Zumba had during his “Combate” era. “At that time they paid us a little heavy. It was my source of income,” said the dancer, causing laughter among those present. Bryana Pastor joins the “Esto es bacán” team True to her style, Bryana Pastor began to dance an iconic tiktok trend during her presentation for “Esto es bacán”. “Super happy and excited to be here. The important thing is that it’s for a cause,” said the young woman before the cameras. Andrea Arana joins as reality girl “She comes to seduce us with her beauty,” said ‘Mr. Peet’ as he described Andrea Arana to take off her cape and captivate viewers with her unique charisma. ‘Chocolatito’ made everyone dance One of the most anticipated appearances was that of Alejandro Pino, who not only wasted emotion in his presentation, but even dared to dance salsa with Rossana Fernández Maldonado, host of the program. Allison Pastor makes her appearance “Indomitable”, that is how Allison Pastor was described in her first appearance for “Esto es bacán”. The model was very happy to be on the program, more so if it is “being able to support a noble cause” like Maria’s. Zumba is the first featured participant To the rhythm of the “Combate” choreographies, Zumba made its grand entrance to Willax’s new program called “Esto es bacán”. “We are going to help the people who need it most. I promise to fight,” were the first words that the former reality boy gave. The program has started! “Esto es bacán” arrives on Peruvian screens under the leadership of Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado. Follow the minute by minute of the program through La República Espectaculos. ‘Chocolatito’ defends “This is cool” Through social networks, Alejandro Pino, better known as “Chocolatito”, spoke about his impressions of Willax’s new program called “Esto es bacán”. “Different things, without prejudice and, best of all, wanting us all to shine equally, that is, really cool. It will always give something to talk about,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. Who are the confirmed participants of the reality competition? • Alejandro Benites, better known as ‘Zumba’

• Duilio Vallebuona

• Andrea Arana

• Alexander Pine

• Allison Pastor

• Bryana Pastor

• Chris Soifer Gian Piero Díaz shows his face for “This is cool” Gian Piero Díaz could not bear the negative comments towards “Esto es bacán” and, through social networks, sent a strong message to the detractors of the program. See also The Spanish federation will pay for the expansion and improvement of the Lorca International Volleyball Center “It’s sad, but apparently ‘Esto es bacán’ has brought out the least bacán of some people,” reads his Instagram post. Will “Combat” return under the signal of Willax TV? After dispelling the rumors about her return as a producer of reality shows, Marisol Crousillat clarified that “Combate” could not be part of Willax because it requires more production and budget. “‘Combate’ needs a larger space, a big budget. It was very difficult for us with ‘Combate’ to raise the sponsorships, it was not easy,” he detailed. Andrea Arana responds to Johanna San Miguel for criticizing “This is cool” After Johanna San Miguel made fun of Willax’s new program, Andrea Arana came out to defend the project of which she will be a part and did not hesitate to attack “This is war”. “In that program they replace you, they put whoever (…) do not come to be the pioneer, that the pioneers were Gian Piero Díaz and Renzo Schuller. You were the copy, ”he stated. Gian Piero Díaz said that he would not return to reality shows Despite the fact that he assured that he would no longer return to competition realities, the driver revealed that he could not refuse the tempting proposal that they offered him. “I had already said that I was never going to do competition realities again… now I’m just saving the tolls,” he said. Did Allison Pastor indirectly send Gisela Valcárcel? Allison Pastor, who is also part of Willax’s new space called “Esto es bacán”, spoke about her new experience on television and said that she will finally have a “good work environment”, a comment that was interpreted as a hint to Gisela Valcárcel’s program , “Queens of the show”, from which he resigned in 2021. Gian Piero Díaz rules out being the competition for “This is war” In a conversation for “Amor y fuego”, the beloved driver said that “That’s cool” is no match for “This is war”, as there are many differences between the two programs. “No, that’s another level of competition, we are doing (the program) with one sun, 20 (budget) and you don’t know how beautiful everything is,” he commented. Marisol Crousillat assures that she is not the producer of “Esto es bacán” In a recent interview, Marisol Crousillat was consulted by the “Esto es bacán” program and took the opportunity to clarify that she is not part of the production of this new reality show. “I can’t tell you what it is because it has nothing to do with me, but I did see it,” he explained. See also Mario Irivarren surprises and returns to "This is war" for his 10 years: "I did not think he would return" What will “Esto es bacán” be about? “‘Esto es bacán’ is a competition format, where two teams will face each other in order to help the most needy Peruvian families,” Zumba wrote on social networks to explain a little more to his followers about this new project. Will “This is cool” compete with “This is war”? After several years leading the afternoon slot, fans from all over Peru believe that with the arrival of “Esto es bacán”, the reign of “Esto es Guerra” would end very soon, because, at the moment, there is no competition for the reality show. Peter Arevalo returns as ‘Mr. Peet’ Another entered that moved viewers was that of Peter Arévalo, better known as ‘Mr. Peet’, who will be the voice in charge of narrating and presenting all the members of “Esto es bacán”. How did the name “Esto es bacán” come about? Although “This Is War” continues to lead as a reality show after the disappearance of “Combate,” Willax’s new show comes as direct competition to the América TV format. In fact, the name of the show is based on a fusion of “This is war” and “Combat”. Watch the official promotion of the upcoming reality show Days before the expected premiere of “Esto es bacán”, the Willax production released the first preview of the program that will debut on Peruvian screens this Saturday, August 13. In the images presented you can see the special appearance of two members of the team: Zumba and Elías Montalvo. Gian Piero Díaz returns to driving with “Esto es bacán” Thanks to a video that Zumba posted on tiktok, it was confirmed that Gian Piero Díaz is part of Willax’s new project called “Esto es bacán”. The presenter will be in charge of hosting the program together with Rossana Fernández Maldonado.

When does “Esto es bacán” premiere?

“This is cool” opens this Saturday, August 13 and will be part of the “Sorpréndete” program, which seeks to help various social causes.

“This is cool” 2022: schedule

The new competition reality show will be broadcast starting at 7:00 pm through the Willax signal.

Where to watch the transmission of “This is cool” LIVE FOR FREE?

“Esto es bacán” 2022 will be broadcast on Willax, a signal that you can find on the following channels:

1.1 for open signal in Lima

channels 16 and 716 on Movistar

channels 12 and 512 in Claro

channel 1191 on Directv

channel 8 on Best Cable

In addition, you can also find out all the details and see the best moments of “Esto es bacán” through The Republic Shows.

“This is cool 2022″: how and on which channels to watch the premiere of the new reality show by Gian Piero Díaz. Photo: Willax

Who are the confirmed participants?

“This is cool” will bring about the return of many former members of “This is war”, who left for various reasons and will now seek their revenge in a new space.

The confirmed participants of “Esto es bacán” are:

Alexander Pine

Chris Soifer

andrea arana

Allison Pastor

Zumba

Brianna Pastor

Duilio Vallebuona

“Esto es bacán” will be the new competition reality show on Peruvian television. Photo: GLR composition

Competition reality show hosts

The hosts of “Esto es bacán” 2022 will be Gian Piero Díaz and actress Rossana Fernández Maldonado, who have been working together at Willax for a few months.

Zumba will be part of a reality show again, as it did in the times of “Combate”. Photo: composition Jasmine Ceras/LR/Facebook/Willax

Gian Piero Díaz defends “This is cool”

Gian Piero Díaz defended the new space that he will lead and attacked the people who have criticized “This is cool.” In a strong message on social networks, he attacked the detractors and assured that the format has a very special objective.

“It’s sad, but apparently ‘Esto es bacán’ has brought out the least cool in some people. When they know what it’s about and what we’re going to do and who we’re going to do it for, they’re going to think differently,” she wrote.