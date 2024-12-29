He appetizer It forms an essential part of Spanish gastronomic culture. Traditionally, it is taken as prelude to lunch and consists of a drink and small portions of food. This custom has become a social ritual, since it is common to enjoy it in company, either with friends or family.

What makes Spanish appetizers special is the combination of simplicity and quality. In this sense, the most classic ones include olives, fried potatoes, sausages or different types of preserves.

Each person has their preferences when choosing the perfect appetizer. In this sense, José Andrés, considered one of the most prestigious Spanish chefs worldwide, chooses a preserves as one of his favorite appetizers.

The favorite appetizer of the Asturian chef, named by ‘Time’ magazine as one of the “100 most influential people” in the world, is, nothing more and nothing less, canned mussels with fries.​









José Andrés’ trick for preparing pickled mussels with French fries

«Pickled mussels with fries are one of my favorite tapas», says José Andrés in a publication on his social networks. The chef shares on his website the simple recipe to prepare this typical Spanish appetizer.

To make this typical appetizer you need yesolo two ingredients: bagged chips and canned pickled mussels. As José Andres explains, escabeche is “a traditional Spanish technique in which mussels are marinated in olive oil and vinegar with garlic and spices.”

Additionally, the chef adds a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and sweet paprika to obtain the perfect result.

Pickled mussels with fries



JOSE ANDRES





Pickled mussels with fries are the perfect Spanish tapa to have as an appetizer, according to José Andrés. “Is easy to prepare and an easy addition to your next party or as an appetizer for late dinner guests,” notes the chef.

in alone five minutesexplains José Andrés, this culinary delicacy will be ready, “unique and delicious,” according to the Spanish chef. To do this, first of all, place the whole and unbroken French fries on a platter. Next, you will need to top each potato with a mussel.

Then you can add “a pinch of paprika”, which will give the perfect touch to the dish. But the appetizer is not finished yet. And the chef has a trick to enhance its flavor: pour «a few drops of the remaining pickle sauce and a trickle of olive oil” on top of the mussel and potatoes.

Furthermore, José Andrés recommends accompanying this appetizer with a dry white wine, such as chacolí or an albariño, or with a manzanilla from Jerez.