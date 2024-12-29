He Betis has to Bakambu in it market and it seems that the 33-year-old Congolese will have no shortage of alternatives for a change of scenery. Another thing will be that the possible offers that come to Heliópolis for the forward convince the green and white club, which, as this media has already explained, intends to recover the investment of 3 million euros that it made a year ago to sign him from Galatasaray.

Cédric Bakambu aims to leave during the next January transfer market. According to Foot-Africa, it is precisely his previous team, Galatasaray, one of those interested in the attacker. The serious knee injury of Mauro Icardi and a possible winter departure of Osimhen that cannot be ruled out, they leave Galatasaray in the picture, which obtained a capital gain for the Congolese and is now studying to recover it.

In addition to Galatasaray, the African striker is in the spotlight of several Saudi clubswhere the player has a market. At the moment, Betis is moving its name around different countries with intermediaries and agents in order to recover the investment.

Bakambu has not been particularly brilliant for the Betic club. In 23 games played in all competitions, he scored 3 goals and gave a single assist. Depleted by a series of injuries, Cédric Bakambu has lost much of his value. It is currently estimated at 1.8 million euros, while in 2018 it had reached 25 million of euros.