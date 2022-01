In the last portrait photo his mother took of him, Bram Freriks from Haaksbergen looks smiling into the lens. His left ear and nose red from the cold, the arms folded tough. Ready for the future. A few days later, on New Year’s Eve, there was suddenly that loud bang, which took all future away from Bram in one fell swoop.

