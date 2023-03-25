Beijing has indicated that the balance of the meeting between Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow is very positive, thanks to the signing of various agreements on security and economy, and an agreement for the construction of the Siberian Force 2 gas pipeline, with which Moscow hopes that Chinese imports can multiply. But the central issue was the peace plan proposed by China to end the war in Ukraine, to which Putin gave his approval.

