USA.- “I have always said that I am 20% gaythat’s the truth”, explained Chiquis Rivera after revealing that in the past had a relationship with another womanwhich was not very well seen by his family.

During a recent Chiquis interview with Snow tha product, the singer was honest especially in his personal life and was surprised when He said that he did have a serious relationship with another womanbut in the end he had to leave her for his family.

We invite you to read:

In the interview, Chiquis Rivera was asked if she had ever had a relationship with another woman and she opened up, revealing that yes, that for a year he was with a girl when he was young, however, he had to finish it because his mother did not like him not a bit.

As Chiquis explained, that woman “stimulated my mind and that was what I needed at that time. And this is the thing, my mom didn’t agree with that.” Furthermore, she uncovered the reason why Jenni never accepted it and it has to do with the Rivera family.

We invite you to read:

The interpreter explained that Jenni Rivera did not agree with their lesbian relationship because his family, speaking of the Riveras, They are Christians and so? it is not well seen within religionHe even gets punished, so he didn’t want that for his daughter, and she decided to end it by breaking up with her.

It is important to mention that it is not the first time that Chiquis has talked about her preferences in terms of her love life, since in the past she had already explained that she also liked women and that she had had more than just a friendship, although that happened when she was young.