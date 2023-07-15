In a move that has caused alarm among neighboring countries and local fishermen, Japan is set to begin releasing more than a million tons of water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant this summer. China has emerged as the fiercest of those critics, saying the plan would endanger the environment and human lives. Japan was willing to communicate with China about the discharge of water from a scientific perspective.

