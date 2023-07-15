United States | Senators demand release of US government UFO documents

In the past, the US government has systematically denied and rejected all UFO sightings.

of the United States it is estimated that in the coming days, the senate will promote measures that would require the government to publish information on possible UFO sightings after decades of discussion on the matter. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Senate Majority Leader, Democrats Chuck Schumer has been cooperated by a Republican senator By Mike Rounds with to disclose information. The information is related to what the government officially calls “unrecognizable anomalous phenomena”.

Schumer is likely to receive mixed support for his proposal from his fellow Democrats. Mike Rounds is a member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees.

“Americans have been talking about unexplained objects for decades. It’s high time they got answers, Schumer said in a statement Friday, adding that the public “has a right to learn about technology unknown to them, superhuman intelligence and unexplained phenomena.”

In official contexts, the United States refers to the observations as UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena).

A change in the law would require the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration to collect UAP findings from all relevant government agencies, and the review board would have to provide its rationale as to why the records have been classified.

“Our goal is to ensure credibility in all UAP-related research and recording of findings,” Rounds said.

The documents must be released in their entirety no later than 25 years after they were created, unless the President of the United States certifies that continuing the delay is necessary due to an imminent threat to national security.

Thing was first taken by the late Democratic senator in the United States Harry Reidwho served as Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2015.

The US government previously systematically denied and rejected all UFO sightings. However, it has relaxed its line in recent years. In 2021, the U.S. government released a report listing the findings of U.S. Navy personnel dating back to 2004.