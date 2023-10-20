In this edition of This is Asia we talk about the third forum of the New Silk Road, which celebrates 10 years after it was launched by the president of China, Xi Jinping, and was attended by more than 140 representatives from different countries . We also address China’s possible mediating role in the war between Israel and Hamas: does it have enough influence to negotiate in the conflict? We analyze these issues with Eduardo Tzili-Apango, professor at UAM Xochimilco and member of Eurasian studies.

#Asia #China #keys #forum #Silk #Road