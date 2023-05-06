The Philippines recently denounced “dangerous maneuvers” by Chinese ships around disputed islands between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea. The Beijing government maintains that it was only defending the country’s national sovereignty. The situation comes days after the joint military exercises between the Philippines and the US, which were described as the largest in their history and lasted for two weeks. We analyze it in this edition of This is Asia.

