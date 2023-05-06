“They can attack the two of us because they have videos and photos, but what will they say about the other prisoners we met in jail and who are still there. In the cell there were Panamanians, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, people from all over Central America, there was a Canadian, people who had been in prison for more than six months,” he says. José Antonio Potes from his home in Valle del Cauca, Colombia, where he is grateful to be after spending three months in detention in El Salvadora country to which he arrived to seek a better life but where he ended up arrested under the emergency regime.

(Also: Gregorio Pernía praises El Salvador’s advances in health and safety: this he said).

They told us that we were Colombians and that’s why we had drugs

Potes and Manuel Castrillón, another Colombian who was arrested with him, spoke with The printing press to tell how they lived their stay in prison and how the Salvadoran authorities tried to convince them not to tell everything they had lived through and to change the version of what happened.

The 27-year-olds arrived in El Salvador in January of this year, motivated by the fact that the country pays in dollars and by the improvement in security that is being talked about internationally.

“Before being in El Salvador, I was in Guatemala with my wife, but I went to San Salvador because there are dollars there and because of the publicity that it is now the safest country in the world. We knew that the country is going through its own situation of change, but we have nothing to do with it, we were calm,” said Manuel, who was the first to arrive in El Salvador, at the beginning of January.

José Antonio Potes, Colombian who was imprisoned in El Salvador.

On January 20, José joined him, with whom they had known each other for several years, and both settled in the Las Margaritas de Soyapango neighborhood, where a day later, while doing some shopping, they were arrested by soldiers who “saw them suspicious”.

(You can read: The past in El Salvador of the US ambassador to Colombia complicates her arrival).

“We showed them our passports, we told them that we were legal. We showed them the stamps, but they called Migration and Migration arrived and also treated us ugly. They told us that we were Colombians and that is why we had drugs, which was not true,” added Manuel.

That same day they were taken to the Ilopango prison. “They take us to the bartolina, they hand us over and take our clothes off. There they give us the clothes they give us, white shorts, a white sweatshirt (shirt), they take our hair, shave us, beat us and told us to always walk bent over and with our hands around our necks,” José recalled.

Both say they were in cells full of prisoners, with 300 or even 400 people in spaces that were for less than 200. They urinated and defecated in plastic buckets and as the days went by they were transferred to the Jucuapa prison in Usulután, where the situation was similar.

‘Mara Salvatrucha’ and ‘Barrio-18’ gang members stand together in formation.

(In context: Colombian traveled to El Salvador, they point to him as a gang member and he would be in mega-prison).

It was not until February 13 that they managed to communicate with the Colombian Consulate in El Salvador. A consular representative told them by telephone that they already knew about their cases, but that they could not do anything because the investigations in the regime lasted a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year, so they only asked that they notify their consular officers of what happened. wives.

“My wife tells me that she sought help by all possible means and that they wanted to break the news long before, but that they were afraid and thought that this could affect us. But when they saw that the three months had arrived and they did not release us, they chose to speak,” José narrated.

That was how on April 16 the media News One He published his case. José’s story went viral on social networks and it was then that they began to receive different treatment from the authorities.

Offers and smear

President Bukele dares to share false news simply because we are telling the truth

“The news comes out on Sunday April 16 and on Monday the 17th they came to our cell and took us out. They told us to shave, to get clean because we were already free. Outside the prison, five trucks with many soldiers were waiting for us and we were scared, but Mr. Osiris Luna and Mr. David Cruz got out of one of them. They asked us how much we wear, the size of the shirt and pants… we realized that (Luna) was someone important and after 20 minutes they come back with new clothes and tell us that what we had done was a mistake,” José recalled about the day of his release.

Manuel said that they immediately put them in a truck and on the way they asked them to record some videos in which they had to “clarify what happened.” “They told us that we had to say that we were captured because of an immigration issue, not gangs,” he recalled.

(Keep reading: The feared ‘Mara 18’ for which they would have captured a Colombian in El Salvador).

Left: image of the conversation that José and Manuel had with David Cruz, the person in charge of communications at the Ministry of Security. Right: a chat that José and Manuel had with William Chanta, from the Casa Presidencial press team. See also El Salvador: Court Sentences Gang Members to Up to 1,000 Years Photo: Courtesy – The Graphic Press

Then they housed them in a hotel in the Miramonte neighborhood, in San Salvador, where they affirm that they had them under surveillance. They took them to buy more clothes at a shopping center and also took them to visit Surf City, on the beaches of La Libertad, all paid for by the Salvadoran authorities.

That was where communications personnel from the Presidential House and the Ministry of Security took several photos and videos of them. One of them went viral days later on social networks and was occupied by social network accounts related to the ruling party to deny that they had been imprisoned.

About a month ago we were having lunch at La Pema restaurant in Puerto de la Libertad and I saw these guys dancing and enjoying themselves. They caught my attention because I heard them speak differently than here and they only asked for songs from Colombia… I didn’t know what they were famous!!! pic.twitter.com/jnBc24zqmm — Ana Lopez. (@_AnaaaLopez) May 2, 2023

“There is a lady who shares the video and says that the video is from a month ago, but a month ago we were in prison. Let them show the registry and they will see that we were in cell 4 of the Jucuapa prison. President Bukele dares to share false news simply because we are telling the truth, it is not fair that he discredits us in this way. We have nothing against the president, we were simply telling about our situation,” said José.

(Also read: The gangs that Nayib Bukele declared war on in El Salvador).

Hotel in San Salvador where José and Manuel were housed for 13 days, after the director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna, released them from the Jucuapa prison. Photo: Courtesy – The Graphic Press

The youths maintain that the days after their release from the Jucuapa prison they were always transferred by David Cruz, in charge of communications for the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and by William Chanta, of the Press Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic. Both were contacted by The printing press through their mobile phones, but none agreed to give statements. Cruz answered the call and asked that the query be sent to her in writing, which was done, but she still did not want to comment. While Chanta did not respond to calls or messages.

“They offered us work, a salary of $800 each, they offered us each a motorcycle to transport us, they were going to pay us a rent for 2-3 months and they told us that they would bring our whole family to El Salvador. Since my wife is from Guatemala, they sent her to the border and took her to the hotel where I was,” Manuel said, about the offers that the authorities made them not to go to Colombia and to agree to change their version of what happened.

(Also: How many restrictions does the press have in El Salvador?).

Manuel has proof, videos showing how personnel from the Presidential House and the Ministry of Security transferred his wife. Also from the day they took him and José to a place in El Congo, Santa Ana, where the house they could live in was supposedly located if they agreed to stay in the country.

“In the Hotel there was always a person who wouldn’t let us go out alone. They always drove us in their truck. We have the IDs from when they took us to the Zacamil Hospital. They examined everything, they checked everything because supposedly they were going to have us there,” added José.

Manuel Castrillón and José Potes. Photo: Courtesy – The Graphic Press

The president has to have his pants on right and tell it like it is

After 13 days staying in a hotel, José and Manuel They were contacted again by the Colombian Consulate and told that they were worried about them because they had not received any report on their situation. “The consul told us that they feared that we would disappear and that they would not let him review our file. Even the people from Penalties wanted to change our hotel so that we wouldn’t talk to him,” said José. It was after that that they decided to ask the Consulate for help and return to their country.

“We are not against Bukele, but the president has to have his pants on well and say things as they are. What we want is for them to show us the record where it says where we were from January 21 to April 17 and they will see that we were only in jailJose concluded.

Graphic Press / El Salvador (GDA)

You can also read:

– El Salvador is ending gangs, but at what cost: “Much has changed.”

– They kidnap a family of ten Colombians in Mexico who were fleeing to the United States.

– Uproar by people who reported a fire, but wanted to fill the pool.

– The painful cry of the mayor to President Petro so that they do not assassinate him.