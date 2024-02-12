As a rule, the “usual” games, the latest innovations that have made headlines, are successful. Every now and then there are some surprises and sometimes even big surprises, like that of Ultimate Zombie Defense. The game has in fact seen a 37,000% increase in concurrent players. The reason? It was recently made free for Steam users, increasing its player count from 32 to 11,859 in just one weekend.

Ultimate Zombie Defense was released on December 8, 2020 on Steam and, according to SteamDB data, it has struggled to attract attention in the more than three years since, reaching a peak of 1,111 players in January 2021 and rarely breaking triple digits in the months since. Now, however, his being free has made him the object of attention and it seems that the players are not despising him given the numbers.

The Steam giveaway also coincided with the announcement of a sequel, Ultimate Zombie Defense 2 (you can find it on Steam), which currently has no release date and is only listed as “coming soon”. In this case, however, it is a first-person shooter, not with a top-down view.