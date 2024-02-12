As a rule, the “usual” games, the latest innovations that have made headlines, are successful. Every now and then there are some surprises and sometimes even big surprises, like that of Ultimate Zombie Defense. The game has in fact seen a 37,000% increase in concurrent players. The reason? It was recently made free for Steam users, increasing its player count from 32 to 11,859 in just one weekend.
Ultimate Zombie Defense was released on December 8, 2020 on Steam and, according to SteamDB data, it has struggled to attract attention in the more than three years since, reaching a peak of 1,111 players in January 2021 and rarely breaking triple digits in the months since. Now, however, his being free has made him the object of attention and it seems that the players are not despising him given the numbers.
The Steam giveaway also coincided with the announcement of a sequel, Ultimate Zombie Defense 2 (you can find it on Steam), which currently has no release date and is only listed as “coming soon”. In this case, however, it is a first-person shooter, not with a top-down view.
What is Ultimate Zombie Defense
Ultimate Zombie Defense, from Terror Dog Studio, is a mix of top-down shooter and base defense that tasks players with wiping out waves of brain-eaters in a dystopian Europe. In addition to an arsenal of weapons, there are also deadly traps to set and base upgrades to craft to more easily survive the next onslaught. Although advertised as a team-based online cooperative game for up to four players, Ultimate Zombie Defense can also be played offline and solo.
We'll see if the sudden success lasts or is just a flash in the pan.
