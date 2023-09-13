You would swear that you are looking at a Playmobil car here, but nothing could be further from the truth.

If you put it on Mercedes asks, the G 63 4×4² is of course the ultimate off-roader, but in practice it is above all the ultimate show car. If you go shopping with this mobile apartment complex, you might attract even more attention than with a Ferrari or a Lambo.

The target group of the G 63 4×4² is of course not averse to a little tuning and Mansory benefits from that. They are now showing their version of the 4×4². That is very wrong, but let’s be honest: a Mansory treatment suits this car much better than a Ferrari.

Elegant?!

You won’t believe it, but Mansory dares to use the word ‘elegant’ in the press release that accompanies this car. According to the tuner, the additional parts emphasize the “powerful yet elegant appearance of the vehicle.” They do have a sense of humor, those Germans.

Wide body

In this case, the fact that the car has been given a widebody does not just mean wider wheel arches. The entire body has been made wider, which is especially noticeable when you look at the doors. This also means that the typical line that normally runs from front to back on a G-Class has disappeared.

We have also seen this with Mansory’s previous G-Classes, so it is not a novelty. The four lights on the roof are unique to this G 63 4×4². This way you can also stand out in the dark.

Manhole cover rims

Despite the thick off-road tires, this G-Class still has seriously large rims, which measure 22 inches. They are manhole cover rims, which actually look quite good on a G-Class. That could never have been Mansory’s intention.

Interior

Mansory doesn’t do boring interiors, so the inside has also been given a complete makeover. This time the interior is made in white and blue. We’ve seen worse combinations. For the occasion, Mansory has replaced the back seat with two luxurious captain seats. Together with the ride height, this completes the aircraft experience.

Power cure

Mansory has also given the biturbo V8 a boost: it now produces 850 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. This allows this apartment building to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. That must be an impressive sight. The top speed is a bit low for a car with 850 hp: it is limited to 210 km/h.

Fans of this pasterbak squared must be quick, because Mansory is only building 10 of this car. The price tag is unknown, but you probably won’t be ready with half a million.

