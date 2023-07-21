This weekend, Mazatlan and the southern Sinaloa, they will be very crowded with the visit of the “corcholatas” Gerardo Fernández Noroña, for the Labor Party, who will be in the morning and part of midday on Saturday in Mazatlan, and it is mentioned that Adán Augusto, from Morena, will visit the southern zone of Sinaloa, although they have not yet formalized whether he will be in Escuinapa and Rosario and then move to other municipalities in Sinaloa or Nayarit. We’ll be talking to you about how the tours were.

Apparently, the frictions between the Mazatlán City Hall Union, STASAM, and the mayor Édgar González continueand it is that yesterday, in the middle of the town hall session, the leader of this organization, Laura Elena Tirado Aguilar, went with other colleagues with banners to request an audience with the municipal president, to which Gonzalez Zatarain He did not hold back and told the plenary session that he did not understand the cause of the protest because he had already scheduled an appointment for them. The head of STASAM argues that although the Margarita Maza de Juárez municipal hospital is open, it even lacks serum sachets, a situation that affects users.

A complex situation for the Municipality, because although the mayor has raised the need to migrate municipal workers to the IMSS because it is increasingly difficult to maintain the hospital due to how onerous it is, unionized workers are not willing to give up this benefit that they have enjoyed for years, and even more knowing the conditions that the hospital has. IMSS.

The one who threw the house out the window and showed muscle was Carlos Escobar, by concentrating around 4 thousand people to celebrate his birthday. The real estate businessman, who has long expressed interest in helping some vulnerable sectors and appearing on the 2024 ballots, brought together representatives of different sectors, business, social, banda music artists and citizens in general, and a few politicians.

Although in his thanks to the attendees he did not talk about his political aspirations, I do send the message to those who, like him, are making merits to get the candidacy for the mayor’s office for Mazatlan, and it is that it has drag. It will soon be known which party will back him.

Who was one of Carlos Escobar’s birthday guests was the politician and former PRI member Jesús Valdés, who when approached to find out what his political sympathies were or if he would be part of a party like Morena, simply stood out.

He said that all the political parties have invited him to be a part but for now his plans are to focus on strengthening his company that specializes in services. We’ll see if any party finally convinces him later, or he simply joins a political campaign of a friend. Electoral times are getting closer and the political interests of each of its actors will also be defined. I’m sure there will be news soon.

