ININ has announced the PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III , the third official installment in the Bubble Bobble series. The game, which will be a remake of the original in digital format, will be made available during 2023 (towards the end of the year), with pre-orders starting on July 27th.

The return of a classic

Parasols Stars is a classic

Developed by Taito and released in 1991 as a sequel to Rainbow Island on PC Engine and Amiga, Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a platform game in which Bub and Bob fight using umbrellas to save their friends’ planets, in a world full of secrets to discover.

“Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is full of power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet victory and a devastating defeat!” the official statement tells us, adding: “Drop a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that’s all yours to command. But don’t let your guard down, or Death will surprise you and steal one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!”

Let’s see the announcement trailer:

Let’s read the list of main features of the game:

Triumphant Return: The beloved Bubble Bobble franchise makes its return to PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

A Cast of Iconic Characters: Meet an adorable cast of iconic characters, each with their own unique charm and abilities, which adds to the fun of the gameplay.

Charming Umbrellas: Wield colorful umbrellas with magical powers to protect yourself from enemies, stun enemies, and unleash high-scoring stars.

A myriad of power-ups: Discover a variety of power-ups, such as time-freezing clock bombs, which can make all the difference in challenging battles.

Strategic Gameplay: Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and escape the imminent threat of Death.

A Nostalgic Homage: Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO’s previous game, Chack’n Pop, one of the first platform games and predecessor of the popular Bubble Bobble series.

Ten Worlds: Embark on an adventure beyond the eight main worlds of Parasol Stars and unlock two secret worlds.

Keep an eye out for even more umbrellas! ININ and TAITO have exciting news to share shortly.

Also announced aphysical collector’s edition of the game, curated by Strictly Limited Games in collaboration with ININ and TAITO, which will be bookable from 27 July 2023.