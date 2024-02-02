We have another nice garage for you. This costs a lot of money, but then you get a gigantic house.

Our consistent Fundablog column is back and this time with an extremely expensive house. And you don't have to look long to see why.

Big house

It concerns a gigantic villa in Bosch en Duin, near Utrecht. On a plot of 7,256 m² there is a house with 482 m² of living space. So there is no shortage of space. The space is divided into 13 rooms, of which 6 are bedrooms. You have four bathrooms at your disposal and also two separate toilets. Of course you also get a sauna and a bath.

For the better bon vivants there is also a large wine cellar, attractively decorated with bricks. You need to have collected a lot of wine to make optimal use of the space, so even real wine freaks can store their bottles here.

Garden

With a plot this large, the garden is of course also unsocially large. Includes pool, hot tub and miles of grass. Man man, what a luxury.

Garage

Speaking of luxury: here is the link to Autoblog. As is often the case, the previous owner's cars are still in the garage. And they are not the least. A Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid sits side by side with a Ferrari Portofino and a Bentley Continental GTC. We personally had replaced the Conti with a normal GT or the 'Fino with a Roma, for variety. Nevertheless, a wonderful combination and one that suits a house of this caliber.

All this opulence does not come cheap. The villa in Bosch en Duin is for sale for 4,950,000 euros. But if you can afford it, you can also put three beautiful cars in the garage. You can show interest here.

